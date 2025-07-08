NFO Alert! Bandhan MF launches Multi-Factor Fund; check key details here

Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund: Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched the Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing based on adaptive and evolving multi-factor quantitative model theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Thursday, July 10, 2025 and close on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
This multi-factor fund offers a diversified exposure by blending four time-tested investment factors including Momentum, Value, Quality, and Low Volatility into a single portfolio.
According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the BSE 200 Total Return Index. The portfolio is constructed from the top 250 large and mid-cap companies, using a data-driven approach based on four key factors. After scoring and shortlisting, around 50-65 stocks are selected within a defined risk management framework.
Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Bandhan AMC, said that as markets become increasingly dynamic, investors need strategies that can adapt and remain resilient through cycles. Multi-factor investing has emerged as a compelling equity strategy, especially in a market where no single factor consistently leads across all conditions.
"Momentum tends to perform well in bull markets, value during recoveries, quality in slowdowns, and low volatility in uncertain phases. By combining these factors, the Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund aims to reduce reliance on any one factor and enhance overall risk-adjusted returns,” he added.
Also Read
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount is ₹100 and can be increased in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, with a minimum of 6 installments required.
According to the SID, if units are redeemed or switched out on or within 30 days from the date of allotment a 0.5 per cent of the Net Asset Value (NAV) will be charged as exit load. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed or switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Rishi Sharma and Brijesh Shah are the designated fund managers for the scheme. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund: Who should invest?
According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation and investment in equity and equity related instruments based on an adaptive and evolving multi-factor quantitative model. The fund is well-suited for investors seeking to move beyond traditional equity styles and adopt a more structured, data-driven approach to long-term equity investing. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.