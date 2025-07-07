Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Petronet LNG shares rise 3%; Motilal Oswal upgrades to 'Buy'; check target

Petronet LNG shares rise 3%; Motilal Oswal upgrades to 'Buy'; check target

Petronet LNG share price gained 3 per cent in trade after Motilal Oswal upgraded to 'Buy' from Neutral

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Petronet LNG shares rose 3.3 per cent in trade, hitting an intraday high of ₹307.85 per share. At 10:46 AM, the stock was trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹306.45 on the BSE, even as the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 83,396.81.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹46,050 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹384.9, while the 52-week low is ₹269.9 per share.
 
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has upgraded its rating on Petronet LNG from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’, with a target price of ₹410 per share, based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model using an 11.2 per cent Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC).
 
 
The brokerage believes the stock is currently reflecting an overly pessimistic scenario—a 20 per cent tariff cut at both the Dahej and Kochi terminals in FY28, no tariff hikes thereafter, and zero growth in terminal usage. According to Motilal, this assumption appears unrealistic.
 
Instead, it considers a more realistic scenario to be a 10 per cent tariff cut in FY28, followed by a 4 per cent annual increase, which has been factored into its model.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

