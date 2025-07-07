Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant FoodWorks shares slip 3% even as Q1 revenue remains steady

Jubilant FoodWorks shares fell 3% on Monday as Domino's Turkey reported a decline of 2.2 per cent in LFL growth

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (the Company) is a Jubilant Bhartia Group Company. Photo: Website

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks declined on Monday, as a slower performance in select international markets offset a strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue for the June quarter. 
 
Domino’s chain operator's stock fell as much as 3.03 per cent during the day to ₹688.5 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 8 this year. The stock trimmed some losses to trade 2.5 per cent lower at ₹691.7 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:03 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Jubilant FoodWorks has a total market capitalisation of ₹45,730.57 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 business update

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.0 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,261.4 crore, according to an exchange filing. On a standalone basis, revenue stood at ₹1,701.6 crore, up 18.2 per cent over the previous year.
 
Domino’s India delivered a healthy like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 11.6 per cent. However, Domino’s Turkey reported a decline of 2.2 per cent in LFL growth, post-IAS-29 adjustments.

The total store network of the Jubilant FoodWorks Group reached 3,389 at the end of the quarter, with a net addition of 73 stores, the statement said. In India, Domino’s added 61 new stores, taking the total count to 2,240. The Turkey business opened seven stores and closed one, ending with 752 stores. 

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results

Jubilant FoodWorks posted a net profit of ₹49.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a 76.3 per cent decline from ₹208.24 crore in the same period last fiscal.
 
However, the company posted a 33 per cent growth in revenue from operations to ₹2,103.18 crore, compared to ₹1,573.795 crore revenue from operations in Q4FY24.
 
At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹388.6 crore. However, Ebitda margin squeezed 131 basis points (bps) to 18.5 per cent.

About Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks, a key player in India's foodservice industry and part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, holds exclusive master franchise rights for renowned international brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. 
 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

