PNC Infratech shares rise 4% on securing ₹297 crore tender; details here

PNC Infratech shares rise 4% on securing ₹297 crore tender; details here

PNC Infratech shares rose 4 per cent after it secured a ₹297 crore tender for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

PNC Infratech share price today

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Shares of PNC Infratech rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it secured a ₹297 crore tender for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 3.61 per cent during the day to ₹314.9 per share, the highest level since August 22 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹309.5 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.2 per cent this year, compared to a 3.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNC Infratech has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,921.93 crore.  
 

PNC Infratech wins ₹297 crore Varanasi airport project

The company emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder in a tender floated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, according to an exchange filing. 

The project, valued at ₹297.01 crore excluding GST, includes extension of the runway, re-carpeting, strengthening of the existing runway, and allied works. The contract is to be executed within 18 months. The financial bids for the project were opened on September 2, 2025, the statement said. 
 
In July, the company emerged as an L1 Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields. The project is worth ₹2956.66 crore and has to be executed within five years.  

PNC Infratech Q1 results 

PNC Infratech reported a 24.99 per cent drop in net profit to ₹431.41 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹575.17 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 34.36 per cent to ₹1,422.80 crore from ₹2,167.51 crore.
 
The company is an infrastructure development and construction company in India. The company specialises in executing large-scale projects across highways, bridges, airports, power transmission, water supply, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong execution capabilities, PNC Infratech has delivered several landmark projects, including sections of the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and airport runway expansions at Varanasi and Allahabad. 
 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

