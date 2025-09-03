Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CarTrade Tech stock zooms 190% in 1 year; what's making this stock buzz?

CarTrade Tech stock zooms 190% in 1 year; what's making this stock buzz?

CarTrade stock hit a new high of ₹2,586, surging 5% in an otherwise subdued market after OLX India said it achieved its highest-ever monthly revenue in July and August 2025.

CarTrade

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CarTrade Tech share price today

 
Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of ₹2,586, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after OLX India said it achieved its highest-ever monthly revenue in July and August 2025, powered by strong consumer adoption. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 80,109 at 10:56 AM.
 
In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 190 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent decline in the benchmark index. It has bounced back 90 per cent from its six-month low of ₹1,363 touched on April 9, 2025.
 
 
CarTrade Tech is India’s largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.
 

OLX India delivers record revenues, eyes strongest quarter yet

 
OLX India, one of the country’s digital marketplaces for used cars, two-wheelers, real estate, jobs, electronics and goods. The company said it achieved its highest-ever monthly revenue in July and August 2025, powered by strong consumer adoption. It anticipates, industry tailwinds from the government’s proposed reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to help used cars and used product demand.
 
OLX projects that July to September quarter (Q2FY26) will deliver a strong revenue growth of approx. 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), translating into highest-ever revenue and profit and cementing its position as India’s leading destination for buying and selling used cars and products.  The proposed GST reforms is expected to act as a catalyst across both auto and non-auto sectors, making ownership more affordable and driving faster upgrade cycles. Lower retail prices in all categories are likely to stimulate new purchases and in turn, expand the supply and demand for used cars and used products on OLX, the company said.  ALSO READ: Amanta Healthcare IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 32x, GMP up 9% 

Market outlook

 
With India's automobile industry witnessing structural tailwinds like digital adoption, formalisation of used vehicle transactions, and increasing financing penetration, CarTrade Tech is well-positioned to capitalise.
 
India’s used product revolution is gathering strong momentum. Driven by a digitally-native youth population and the integration of AI-enabled trust tools, the market for pre-owned goods is scaling at an unprecedented pace. In this environment, OLX India’s reach and CarTrade Labs’ innovation engine places us at the forefront of shaping the future of used product digital marketplace in India, CarTrade said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The management believes the company’s multi-brand, multi-format ecosystem, built on an asset-light model and backed by rich user insights, will continue to outperform, both in terms of reach and returns.
 
In the calendar year 2024, the used car market outpaced new car sales with a ratio of 1.3:1. By CY30, this ratio is projected to rise to 1.7:1, signalling that for every 10 new cars purchased, 17 used cars will be bought. Sales are expected to increase from 4.6 million in CY 2023 to 10.8 million in CY 2030, at 13 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Though both new car and used car markets are expanding significantly, the faster growth of the used car segment indicates an enduring preference for affordable and dependable mobility options, the company said.
   
  
 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

