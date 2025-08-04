Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PSP Projects tanks 17%, hits over 2-month low on heavy volumes; here's why

PSP Projects tanks 17%, hits over 2-month low on heavy volumes; here's why

In Q1, PSP Projects reported weak earnings due to a decline in revenue given the labour shortages and delays in project execution

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

PSP Projects shares hit over two-month low

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PSP Projects hit over two-month low of ₹626.6, as they tanked 17 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of the civil construction company is quoting at its lowest level since May 9, 2025.
 
At 10:14 AM, PSP Projects was trading 10 per cent lower at ₹682.90, as compared to a 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.09 million equity shares representing 5.3 per cent of the total equity of PSP Projects have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
The stock price of the small-cap company had hit a 52-week high of ₹842.50, touched on July 17, 2025, in anticipation of large order wins from the Adani Group.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

PSP Projects Q1 results 

In the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), the company reported consolidated revenues of ₹517. 8 crore, down 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and up 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), well below analysts’ estimates. Revenue decrease was due to labour shortages and delays in project execution, due to the early monsoon season in Gujarat and seasonal factors such as the wedding season and post-march migration.
 
On the operational front, Ebitda for Q1FY25 was reported at ₹24.8 crore, down 66 per cent Y-o-Y and 23 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹37 lakh, down 99 per cent Y-o-Y and 93 per cent.

Also Read

station, Indian Railway, railway station

This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

delhivery

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

PSP Projects management comments

The company has an outstanding order book of ₹6,514 crore, a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent. Of the current outstanding order book, Adani projects comprise 27 per cent, and the balance is non-Adani projects.
 
During Q1FY26, the management said the company faced a labour shortage of 37 per cent in the months of April and May 2025. At present, the company is at a 19 per cent labour shortfall. The management said they are confident that this shortfall will further reduce starting August 2025.
 
During the quarter, the employee cost spiralled to 6.8 per cent, which is usually in the range of 4 per cent to 5 per cent. On account of new order wins from Adani, the company has hired employees at various levels.
 
Secondly, the majority of the newly awarded projects that started after March 2025 were all under the initial stage of construction, where the deployment of labour is always on the higher side, while the labour availability was less during the same period. Hence, the company faced a negative impact on its profitability. 

Corporate strategic partnership

The Adani Infra (India),  a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has acquired 4.49 million equity shares pursuant to the Open Offer from public, which is representing 11.32 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the company and further 9.68 million equity shares, representing 24.41 per cent of the paid up share capital of the company to be acquired from promoters of the company.

Choice Equity Broking's view on PSP Projects

Analysts are not too excited with the way the deal has been structured, with promoter (Mr. Prahladbhai S Patel) selling a sizeable stake (up to 30 per cent shareholding, which is about 50 per cent of his stake) to Adani Infra while minority shareholders did not get an attractive deal.
 
PSP Projects management has indicated that business from the Adani Group will be executed on a cost-plus basis. Adani Group is a cost champion and would strive to get the best deal for its shareholders, which implies potential pressure on the PSP Project’s margins, in brokerage view.
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 130 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

trading

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

JSW Cement

JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

cigarette, Smoking

Brokerages remain divided on ITC after Q1 result; check recommendationpremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Adani Group PSP Projects Q1 results Markets Sensex Nifty India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon