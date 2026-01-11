Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Q3 earnings, inflation data key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Q3 earnings, inflation data key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Trading activity of foreign investors would also be keenly tracked by investors, experts noted

stock market, market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an event-heavy week ahead, stock markets are expected to track Q3 corporate earnings from several blue-chip firms, including TCS and Infosys, while inflation data and global trends would also dictate investors' sentiment, analysts said.

Trading activity of foreign investors would also be keenly tracked by investors, experts noted.

"This week marks the start of the earnings season alongside a busy macroeconomic calendar. Investors will closely track India's CPI inflation, WPI inflation... Quarterly results from major companies across IT, banking, financial, and energy sectors will also be in focus," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, markets will keenly watch developments around the US Supreme Court verdict on the legality of Trump-era tariffs, which could act as a key sentiment driver, he said and added that the ongoing geopolitical developments will also remain on investors' radar.

 

The movement of the rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices would also be monitored during the week, according to a market expert.

Also Read

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts Q3 result: Profit rises 18.28% to ₹855.78 crore

IREDA

Ireda Q3 net profit jumps 37% to ₹585 crore; loan book sees 28% rise

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio considering 2.5% public offering in 2026 IPO: Report

Stock Market LIVE, January 9, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex logs worst week since Sept 2025; Nifty below 25,700; VIX up 16% this week

Elara Capital expects IndiGo's profit will decline in the December quarter

Q3FY26 Aviation Preview: Elara expects profit to decline on demand worries

"On the domestic front, the market is also entering the Q3 corporate earnings season, which will be a key near-term trigger for index direction and sectoral moves. Several heavyweight companies across indices are scheduled to announce their results, including TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

"Earnings commentary and management guidance from these leaders will play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

The domestic stock market ended the last week on a bearish note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats, geopolitical tensions and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent, and the Nifty tumbled 645.25 points or 2.45 per cent.

"India's December CPI, WPI food and manufacturing inflation data, along with the US core CPI, retail sales and home sales numbers, will be released throughout the week. These data points will influence expectations around the pace and timing of monetary policy easing by major central banks, with implications for global capital flows, currency movements and emerging market sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

"This week, Q3 earnings will take centre stage, with IT stocks in focus as major players announce results. Any commentary from the US on trade policy and deal negotiations will also be keenly watched," Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reliance, reliance industries

Mcap of 7 most valued firms erodes by ₹3.63 trn, Reliance biggest laggard

Asian stocks

Global AI race shows Asia leading as tech stocks start 2026 with bang

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi set to clear way for NSE to launch its initial public offering

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's foreign exchange kitty down $10 bn, sharpest in over a year

Sensex, Markets

Worst week in over three months for indices amid new tariff fears

Topics : Inflation stock market trading Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance