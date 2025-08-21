RailTel Corporation of India shares rose 4 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹373.8 per share.
At 11:20 AM, RailTel Corporation shares were trading 1.92 per cent higher at ₹366.1 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 82,131.81. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE
Railtel Corporation order details
The buying on the counter came after the company won two new orders. Firstly, the company has received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project.
“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to ₹34,99,85,628 (Excluding Tax),”the filing read.
Another order was worth ₹15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.
Also Read
“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha for a work order amounting to 15,42,08,471 (Including Tax),” the filing read. ALSO READ | 2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own?
Besides, on August 5, 2025, The company had received another work order from the Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to ₹18,57,11,821 (Including Tax).
Under the contract, Railtel was expected to provid MPLS-VPN Services at AAI Airports/offices.
On August 1, the company secured the advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for Services amounting to ₹1,66,38,00,000 (Including Tax).
In July 2025, the company secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 crore.
As per the order, RailTel will be responsible for implementing Kavach, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route kilometers (RKm) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone.
Meanwhile, the order needs to be completed by July 14, 2027, RailTel said in a statement. ALSO READ | Clean Science and Technology hits 52-week low, falls 9% on reports of promoter stake sale
About Railtel Corporation
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.