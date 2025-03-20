Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Raymond share price jumps 4% today, rallies 20% in 4 days - Here's why

Raymond share price jumps 4% today, rallies 20% in 4 days - Here's why

Raymond's stock rose as much as 4.43 per cent during the day to Rs 1,479.19 per share, to the highest level since February 11 this year

Raymond

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Raymond rose over 4 per cent on Thursday, a day after the company informed that its Non-Executive Director Nawaz Modi Singhania stepped down from the post. 
 
Raymond's stock rose as much as 4.43 per cent during the day to Rs 1,479.1 per share, to the highest level since February 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.77 per cent higher at Rs 1,427.3 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM. 
 
The rally in today's session comes after the stock saw about 16 per cent gains on March 18, on high volumes, taking the rally to 20 per cent in four sessions. The company's shares have fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 2.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Raymond has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,428.17 crore, according to BSE data. 
 
 
In the resignation letter disclosed by the company to the exchanges, Nawaz Singhania said, "Due to personal reasons, I hereby tender my resignation as Director of Raymond with immediate effect." Nawaz Singhania is the former wife of Raymond chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania. In November last year, following 32 years of marriage, Gautam Singhania declared his separation from his wife. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Manappuram Finance pops 3% ahead of board meet today; key details here

wire

After Ultratech, Adani enters wire, cable market; Polycab, KEI drop upto 8%

stock market trading

Here's what triggered 8% rally in Dhani Services; stock up 17% in 3 days

L&T Shipbuilding, Indian Coastguard

Shipbuilding stocks extend rally; GRSE, CSL, MDL surge up to 28% in 2 days

nhpc

NHPC up 2% as board approves borrowing plan for raising of debt via NCDs

 
Commenting on the resignation, Gautam Singhania said, “We thank Nawaz Modi Singhania for her services as a board member over the years. As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest level of governance while continuing to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry.”
 
With the inception in 1925, Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing and then forayed in other sectors such as engineering business and real estate. After demerging its lifestyle business into a separate listed entity in the year 2024, Raymond Ltd now has two core businesses of real estate and engineering.
 
The company reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for Q3FY25, coming in at Rs 72.3 crore, compared to Rs 185.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit appears lower due to the previous year’s inclusion of the Lifestyle business, which has since been demerged into a separate listed entity. Revenue from operations rose 40.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 953.9 crore, driven primarily by the real estate segment.  
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCL Tech: Are IT stocks due for a rebound? Charts say this

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 420 pts higher at 75,870; Nifty holds 23,000; Metal drags, IT up

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

Foreign selling in Indian stocks continues unabated in first half of March

IPO rush, market

Grand Continent Hotels IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

Topics : Buzzing stocks Raymond Markets Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon