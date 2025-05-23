Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Reliance Power share skyrockets 19% amid heavy volumes; more details here

Reliance Power share skyrockets 19% amid heavy volumes; more details here

Reliance Power share price was buzzing trade today amid heavy volumes.

Reliance Power

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Power share price: Electric power generation, transmission and distribution company Reliance Power shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, May 23, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 18.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹52.90 per share 
 
At 1:23 PM, Reliance Power shares continued to trade near day’s high, and were up 17.29 per cent to ₹52.29 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.05 per cent higher at 81,802.05 level.

What sparked 19% rally in Reliance Power share?

Reliance Power share price was buzzing trade today amid heavy volumes. 
 
The shares of the company were in great demand, as a total of 24.23 million equity shares worth ₹120.80 crore changed hands on the BSE, by 1:10 PM. Similarly, 282.43 million shares worth ₹1,410.25 crore had changed hands on NSE. 
 

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric up 7% as board approves ₹1700-cr fundraise via NCDs and others

deposit insurance

Life Insurance shares in focus; HDFC Life, Max Financial hit record highs

pharma, tariff

Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

share market, stock market

Bondada Engineering shares soar 10% on ₹9,000 crore solar project win

pills, pharma

What drove Indoco Remedies share price 6% higher today? Top details inside

 
Earlier this week, Reliance Power joined hands with Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), to develop the country’s largest solar power project in a ₹2,000 crore joint venture. The 500 megawatt (MW) project will be developed under a 50:50 partnership through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.
 
The project is expected to be the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar sector to date.
 
Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited, a DHI-owned entity. READ MORE

Reliance Power Q4 results

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore in Q4FY25, driven by a major reduction in expenses. This marked a turnaround from the same quarter last year, when the company posted a net loss of ₹397.5 crore.  
Total income in Q4FY25 declined to ₹2,066 crore, compared to ₹2,193.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, total expenses dropped sharply to ₹1,998.49 crore from ₹2,615.15 crore, contributing to the improved profitability. 

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power is engaged in the development, construction, and operation of power generation and distribution projects across India and internationally. 
 
The company boasts a diverse energy portfolio that includes coal, gas, hydro, solar, and wind-based power projects. 
 
With over 6,000 MW of operational capacity, Reliance Power continues to expand its footprint through ongoing development of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants.

More From This Section

Premiummarkets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%

PremiumUpcoming IPO

Secondary market rally triggers IPO market revival hopes, say analysts

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex power ahead 1%; Market breadth favours bulls; Eternal, Jio Fin Lead

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Why did Waaree Energies, Premier Energies stock slip up to 11% in trade?

Prostarm Info Systems ipo

Prostarm Info Systems IPO opens on May 27; here's all you need to know

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Nifty50 share market Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Reliance Power Trading volumes Share price Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon