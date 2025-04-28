Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Max India shares climb 5% on rights issue announcements; check key details

Max India shares climb 5% on rights issue announcements; check key details

The uptick in the company's share price follows the news that the company's rights issue committee has approved the proposed rights issue of equity shares

share market, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Max Group's Max India climbed 3.94 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹229.77 per share on the NSE during intra-day deals on Monday, April 28. The uptick in the company's share price follows the news that the company’s rights issue committee has approved the proposed rights issue of equity shares.
 
The company’s shares continued to trade northward. At 2:01 PM on Monday, Max India shares were trading at around ₹226.60 per share, up ₹5.58 or 2.52 per cent against the previous close of ₹221.02 on the NSE.  Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Here
 

Max India rights issue details:

According to the exchange filing, the company has announced a rights issue of 82,81,973 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The rights issue price is ₹150 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹140), payable on application.
 
 
The total size of the rights issue stands at ₹124,22,95,950, assuming full subscription of the offered rights equity shares.
 
The rights entitlement ratio will be 19 rights equity shares for every 100 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date, which is Tuesday, April 29, 2025.  ALSO READ | RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,000 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Max India up 3% as board approves to raise ₹125 crore through rights issue

stock market trading

Max India shares hit 20% upper circuit, stock up 30% in 3 days; Here's why

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 1050 pts higher at 80,280 led by RIL, Sun Pharma, SBI; Oil, PSB, Auto gain

Mahindra

M&M eyes bigger LCV bus share, faster e-bus foray with SML Isuzu deal

trading, markets

Midcap Alert: These 3 stocks can rally up to 22% hint charts; details here

Max India rights issue key dates:

Issue opening date: May 7, 2025
 
Last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements: May 16, 2025
 
Issue closing date: May 22, 2025
 
Finalisation of basis of allotment (on or about): May 23, 2025
 
Date of allotment (on or about): May 23, 2025
 
Date of credit of rights equity shares (on or about): May 26, 2025
 
Date of listing (on or about): May 26, 2025  ASLO READ | Here's why Sonata Software shares soar 6% in trade on Monday, April 28

About Max India:

Max India is the holding company for Max Group’s senior care business, Antara. It operates in assisted care services and independent residences for seniors. The company focuses on people- and service-oriented businesses in health and life care. Max India’s investor list includes IFC, New York Life, Nomura, and others.
 
As of April 28, Max India enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹8,813.33 crore on the NSE.
 
Max India shares have dropped 18 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, benchmark Nifty50 has advanced over 2 per cent during the same period.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹82.65 – ₹444.54 on the NSE.

More From This Section

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

BSE Oil & Gas Index jumps 3% led by Reliance Industries: Here's why

Earnings estimates, corporate earnings, India Inc earnings

Markets too optimistic in its earnings estimates, suggests Kotak report

Indian markets

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,000 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

DCB Bank soars 10% post Q4 results, brokerage firms see more upside

DCB Bank soars 10% post Q4 results, brokerage firms see more upside

stock market trading

L&T Finance shares plunge 8% post Q4 earnings; results breakdown here

Topics : Max India Buzzing stocks share market Stock movemnet Stocks in focus rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon