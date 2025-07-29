Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Go Digit Insurance climbs 9% post Q1 earnings; Should you buy, sell, hold?

Go Digit Insurance climbs 9% post Q1 earnings; Should you buy, sell, hold?

The insurance company experienced a double-digit rise of 36.6 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹138 crore

Go Digit

As of June 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹20,861 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Go Digit General Insurance share price today: Shares of insurance players, Go Digit General Insurance, climbed 8.9 per cent on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹374.75.
 
At 10:15 AM, Go Digit General Insurance shares were trading at ₹362.15, up by 5.28 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading in red, quoting 24,662.40 level, down by 18 points or 0.07 per cent. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,381.12 crore. At the time of writing this report, around 8.8 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE. 
 
CATCH LIVE STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY

Why Go Digit Insurance shares were buzzing in trade today?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
The insurance company experienced a double-digit rise of 36.6 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹138 crore, as against ₹101 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter, the company's gross written premium was recorded at ₹2,982 crore as compared to ₹2,660 crore recorded in Q1FY25, marking a growth of 12.1 per cent. 

Also Read

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

agriculture

Paradeep, Punjab Chem at 52-week high; what's driving agri stocks today?premium

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers' share price rises 4%; is it right time to buy the stock?

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 13 shares go ex-date on July 30; are you eligible?

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

 
As of June 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹20,861 crore, indicating a rise of 17.4 per cent from ₹17,773 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. That apart, Go Digit's solvency ratio during the quarter under review was 2.27x as against 2.24x recorded in the last quarter (Q4FY25). This figure is higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x, the company stated in its regulatory filing.   ALSO READ | Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

Go Digit General Insurance share price trends

So far this calendar year, Go Digit General Insurance shares have experienced a single-digit rise of 8.1 per cent. However, in the last three-month period, the shares of the company have surged over 20 per cent. So far in July, the stock has remained largely flat, up by just over 1 per cent. 

Brokerage View- Emkay Global

Emkay Global pointed out that the company’s selective and opportunistic growth approach might limit its ability to deliver the high growth needed to justify its current premium valuation.
 
"To reflect the Q1 developments, we tweak our FY26-28 estimates which results in broadly unchanged combined operating ratio (CoR) and increase of 3-6 per cent in PAT led by higher investment income. Given the challenging environment, we see the company’s selective and opportunistic growth strategy causing limitations in delivering superior growth and profitability that can justify the premium valuation at which the stock currently trades," the brokerage firm said in its report while reiterating its 'Sell' on the stock alongside a revised target price of ₹290 (from ₹270 earlier).
  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

India's second scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched at Mazagon dock shipbuilders limited (mdl) in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Mazagon Dock shares plunge 5% as Q1 profit drops; time to book profit?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upsidepremium

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's nextpremium

share market stock market trading

Monarch Surveyors makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 68% premium

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty stocks Go Digit Insurance companies Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon