Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee recoups early losses to end stronger at 88.61 amid trade deal hopes

Rupee recoups early losses to end stronger at 88.61 amid trade deal hopes

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 3 paise higher at 88.61 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee rose for the second straight session, recovering early losses, supported by optimism around the India-US trade deal and softer crude oil prices. 
 
The domestic currency closed 3 paise higher at 88.61 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has risen 0.14 per cent this month, while it has fallen 3.50 per cent this year, amongst the worst-performing Asian currencies. 
 
The first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is "more or less near closure", Business Standard reported earlier. Last week, US President Donald Trump had said that Washington and New Delhi were "pretty close" to reaching a fair trade deal, adding that he would lower tariffs imposed on Indian goods at some point. 
 
 
Meanwhile, India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $41.68 billion in October, as gold imports trebled and outbound shipments registered their sharpest contraction in 14 months. Merchandise exports fell 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion, an 11-month low, while goods imports grew 16.66 per cent to an all-time high of $76.06 billion.
 
With the long-overdue US economic data finally set to return after the government shutdown, the market preferred to move carefully, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said. "The atmosphere felt like the few seconds before a curtain lifts, everyone knows something important is about to be revealed, but no one knows exactly what it will look like. This sense of uncertainty kept the market defensive, giving the dollar a natural lift."

Also Read

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

PSU banks stock outlook 2026

PSU Bank index leaps 30% in 2025; will private banks catch up in 2026?

Ahluwalia Contracts share price

Ahluwalia Contracts soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions

PhysicsWallah share price today

PhysicsWallah Share Price Today: Stocks trade at over 30% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Max Healthcare Institute share price

Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating

 
The broader tilt is gradually turning in favour of the rupee, Pabari said. "A clear break below 88.40 could pave the way for a move toward 88.00–87.70, indicating further strength."
 
The dollar traded lower as market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December have been scaled back. Analysts said that this is driven largely by missing data that has made the Fed more cautious. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.06 per cent at 99.52.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell amid geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties. Brent crude price was down 0.44 per cent at 63.92 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.42 per cent at 59.68 per barrel, as of 3:25 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 18, 2025

Stock Market close: Benchmarks snap 6-day gaining streak, Nifty at 25,910; Realty, IT top drag

GMR Group

GMR group shares in demand; Airports rallies 7%, Power nears 52-wk high

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks fall to one-month lows as tech valuations worry investors

Siemens

Nomura upgrades Siemens to 'Neutral,' raises target to ₹3,325: Here's why

Airtel

Bharti Airtel trades higher for 7th straight day, hits new high; here's why

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon