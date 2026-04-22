Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee slips to 93.80 vs dollar amid oil surge, Asian currency fall

Rupee slips to 93.80 vs dollar amid oil surge, Asian currency fall

The rupee weakened against the dollar, tracking Asian currencies and firm crude oil prices, amid geopolitical tensions and sustained foreign fund outflows

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Market participants said sustained selling pressure in domestic equities, along with ongoing foreign capital outflows, further dragged down the rupee.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rupee depreciated on Wednesday, tracking the fall in Asian currencies and rising crude oil prices amid uncertainties around the West Asia crisis, dealers said.
 
The local currency settled at 93.80 per dollar against the previous close of 93.50 per dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely stepped in via dollar sales to curb excess volatility, dealers said.
 
“The Indian rupee continued its three-day slide as crude oil prices held firm following President Trump's extension of the US–Iran ceasefire. This geopolitical tension, alongside the RBI's move to ease part of currency restrictions and a general ‘risk-off’ sentiment, has kept the rupee under pressure. Technically, spot rupee has resistance at 94.15 and support at 93.40,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
 
Market participants said sustained selling pressure in domestic equities, along with ongoing foreign capital outflows, further dragged down the rupee.
 
“Rupee was in line with Asian currencies given the selling from foreign investors amid the war,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We will see the rupee slide more amid uncertainties. The RBI was present with PSU banks,” he added.

Also Read

Andrew Holland, Head – New Asset Class, Nippon India Asset Management

I've turned bullish on the markets after a long time: Andrew Holland

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Oil prices rise on reports of ships being hit in Hormuz, Brent above $100

Crude oil outlook

Crude outlook: Brent below $100, but risks persist as disruption lingers

sovereign wealth funds India, FPI flows India March 2026, foreign investor outflows India, Iran conflict market impact, BSE Sensex decline analysis, rupee depreciation impact investors, Gulf sovereign funds India exposure, equity market India outlook

Sovereign wealth funds stay put amid West Asia crisis, shows datapremium

economy, west asia

The West Asia Challenge: Govt must revisit its macroeconomic assumptionspremium

 
The rupee has been under pressure this week as traders expected a revival in oil-related dollar demand over the past four days. The domestic unit has depreciated by nearly one rupee since last Friday, when it settled at 92.93 per dollar. Despite multiple measures taken by the central bank, the local currency has continued to depreciate steadily since strengthening to 92.50 per dollar earlier this month.
 
“SBI was reportedly seen buying dollars on behalf of oil companies, taking the rupee lower. RBI seems to be present at 93.87 to supply these dollars,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. “There was also a possibility of a petrochemical company buying dollars to fund its Russian oil supply,” he added.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 4.18 per cent during the current calendar year so far. However, the local currency has appreciated by 1.08 per cent in April so far.

More From This Section

Axis Bank Q4 results preview

Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar

stock markets, trading

Tech selloff, oil spike snap three-day winning streak for markets

HCLTech shares fall 10%

Nifty IT index sinks 4%; HCLTech, Persistent Systems, Coforge dip up to 11%

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex snaps 3-day winning streak, falls 757 pts, Nifty ends below 24,400

Trent share price today

Trent bonus issue announcement today; analyst against 'fresh buying'

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar Crude Oil Price Forex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreQ4 Results TodayInfosys Q4 PreviewRIL Q4 PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Heatwave AlertTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsTim Cook ResignationTechnology NewsPersonal Finance