I've turned bullish on the markets after a long time: Andrew Holland

Have the markets come to terms that the uncertainty surrounding West Asia?

While markets seem hopeful, but what if things go the other way over the next few months?

Where does that leave global financial markets in the short-to-medium term?

When do you think markets might lose hope of a resolution in West Asia?

What’s the biggest risk to watch?

Will oil above $90 a barrel be the new normal? Are financial markets ready for this?

Does this environment weaken the case for equities as an asset class?

What about foreign institutional investors (FIIs)? Why would they return to India?

So India’s lack of an AI-heavy market could actually be an advantage?

From an investment perspective, how should one allocate funds now?

What about metals?

Has the government done enough in terms of policy response?

Apt time for the government to relook at tax rates for foreign investors?

Your thoughts on SIFs (Specialized Investment Funds)?

What about expectations from the new Fed leadership? Will rate cuts in the US be politically driven rather than need of the economy?

As markets swing between hope and uncertainty regarding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Andrew Holland, head – new asset class, Nippon India Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview in Mumbai that the markets will give in if the conflict it drags on for six more months. For now, he believes, the markets are assuming it won’t be prolonged. Edited excerpts:I think volatility will remain quite high. There are two possible paths. If there’s a ceasefire, that’s clearly positive—oil prices will come down and markets will return to what we consider “normal.” We can debate what that normal is, but broadly things stabilize.If the situation is prolonged, especially with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, it will have a significant impact—not just on India and Asia, but also Europe. Right now, markets seem to be looking through this risk and assuming there will be a settlement.Bond yields and risk-on trades—crypto, gold, silver—all moving up, along with US markets hitting new highs. The market is effectively saying there will be some resolution to the West Asia conflict.There are two scenarios. One is a delay—talks continue but things don’t escalate further. The other is escalation, which the market is not currently pricing in. If escalation happens, oil prices will rise again, impacting global earnings, inflation, and potentially leading to stagflation. That’s when everything becomes more complicated.From a fundamental perspective, if you look at the United States (US), earnings are being driven largely by tech—especially AI—which is lifting the broader market. The US is also less dependent on Iranian oil, which helps. So earnings there may be affected, but not significantly. The bigger impact would be on Asia and Europe, where earnings could be hit harder.If the conflict it drags on for six months, that’s when sentiment could shift and markets will lose hope for a settlement, similar to Ukraine/Russia conflict. For now, markets are assuming it won’t be prolonged.Any damage to critical oil and gas infrastructure, especially in key regions like the UAE. That would have a major global impact.Higher oil prices is likely to lead to higher inflation, which in turn will make it harder for central banks to cut interest rates. At the same time, growth could slow because consumers feel the pressure of higher prices. That’s where stagflation risks come in—slower growth with rising inflation. If there’s a settlement, US interest rates are likely to come down which would weaken the dollar and support emerging markets, with capital flowing back into them.Not really. Valuations have come down over the last two years, making them more attractive. If earnings revert to 10–12 per cent growth, markets should move in line with that. If growth accelerates into FY26–27, markets could do even better.Also, when foreign investors return, they typically prefer large-caps. Recently, markets rebounded about 10 per cent from lows, while small caps are up 15–16 per cent, indicating broader participation. I’ve turned bullish on the markets after a long time.Two years ago, it was all about India. Then flows shifted to China, Korea, and Taiwan, especially driven by artificial intelligence (AI). If the AI narrative weakens—say spending slows—money could rotate back to India, which offers more diversified growth rather than being a pure AI play. A stable rupee would also boost confidence among foreign investors.In a way, yes. If the AI cycle slows, investors may prefer more balanced markets like India, with solid earnings growth.I would lean towards 60–70 per cent in large caps, with the rest split between mid and small caps, as valuations are becoming more attractive across segments. The defense sector remains strong due to sustained government spending. Hospitality is interesting but may take time to fully recover, especially in inbound travel. Beverages should continue to perform well as premiumization continues apace..There’s a growing narrative of a metals supercycle, driven by demand from data centers, infrastructure rebuilding in regions like Ukraine and elsewhere, and global investment. A weaker dollar would also support metals.I think the response has been timely. Measures like adjustments in fuel duties have helped stabilize both consumers and corporate expectations. Markets are not expecting the government to solve everything, especially since much of this is driven by external factors.While that’s always attractive in theory, investors don’t come in just for tax savings. They come for returns. Even if taxes are reduced slightly, it won’t be the primary driver. Returns and growth prospects matter far more.It’s been a strong start. One major advantage is taxation—returns are more efficient compared to some alternatives. The entry ticket is also lower, around Rs 10 lakh, making it more accessible than portfolio management services (PMS) and AIF (Cat III) fundsThe key value proposition is downside protection and participation in upside, which can generate alpha over benchmarks. The category is growing rapidly, but investor education will be critical for its long-term success.I don’t think there’s a fixed view yet. The incoming leadership will have to respond to evolving conditions. Policy decisions will depend on how geopolitical and economic factors play out at that time.