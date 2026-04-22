Trent bonus issue announcement today; analyst against 'fresh buying'

Trent share price today: Trent’s board is set to consider and likely announce its first-ever bonus issue and a dividend on Wednesday, alongside the release of its Trent’s board is set to consider and likely announce its first-ever bonus issue and a dividend on Wednesday, alongside the release of its Q4FY26 earnings . The stock rose as much as 2.45 per cent during intraday trade to ₹4,498 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per exchange data, Trent shares have rallied around 7.5 per cent since the company informed the exchanges about the bonus consideration last week. During the period, the benchmark Nifty50 index has remained flat.

From its 52-week low of ₹3,275.50, hit on March 30, 2026, the Trent share price rose 37 per cent. The scrip scaled a 52-week high of ₹6,261 per share on June 30, 2025, according to NSE data.

Meanwhile, in the last 12 months, Trent shares have declined by 17.1 per cent and underperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index, which rose 1.01 per cent.

As of 2 PM, the Tata Group stock quoted at ₹4,422, up 0.78 per cent on NSE, as against a 0.51 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

Trent’s board to consider bonus issuance

Trent's board of directors will consider and take a call upon a range of subjects in Wednesday's meeting, including the first-ever bonus share issuance and dividend for the financial year 2026. Both the bonus and dividend, if announced by the board, will be subject to shareholders’ approval.

Apart from this, Trent’s board will also take up a proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of equity shares, rights, or any other permissible mode, the exchange filing said.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Additionally, the board could also approve the issuance and allotment of 740 equity shares pursuant to the rights issues undertaken by the company in the years 2005, 2007 and 2010, which were previously kept in abeyance as the title to the original shares was under dispute, to the entitled shareholder upon conclusion of the said dispute.

Trent stock: Analyst against 'fresh buying'

Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended against fresh buying at current levels. He said that Trent is testing a crucial resistance zone at ₹4,400–4,500, aligning with previous breakdown levels and key moving averages, making this a decisive area.

"The sharp rally from ₹3,300 suggests recovery momentum, but the relative strength index (RSI) near 70 indicates near-term overbought conditions," the analyst said.

"Fresh buying should be avoided at current levels; a breakout above ₹4,500 can trigger upside towards ₹4,800–5,100 with SL at ₹3,950. For existing positions, consider partial profit booking and trail SL at ₹4,050. Any rejection from resistance may lead to a pullback towards ₹4,000–3,800, so aggressive shorts are only advisable below ₹4,250," he said.

Trent: Brokerage view

Earlier this month, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Trent’s growth slowed in recent quarters because of a slow like-to-like growth amid a subdued demand environment. The self-cannibalisation of existing stores also exerted pressure on its growth.

The brokerage said that it expects the company's standalone revenue and Ebitda to grow at 19 per cent CAGR each over FY25-28E and PAT to grow by 12 per cent. The growth will be driven by retail footprint expansion.

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