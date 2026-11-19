Sagar Defence Engineering , a deep-tech company specialising in unmanned and autonomous systems, on Thursday filed updated papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a ₹3,412-crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,200 crore, along with an offer-for-sale portion amounting to ₹2,212 crore, according to its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP-I). The filing comes after the firm received Sebi's approval on November 4 to float its IPO. It had initially filed its DRHP through the confidential pre-filing route. According to the UDRHP, the company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for capital expenditure.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO to open on November 26

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India), which operates in the luxury food services segment, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on November 26. The public offering is scheduled to conclude on November 30. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹192 crore and an offer for sale of up to 88,35,382 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, received 38 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹8,981-crore IPO attracted bids for 18,69,43,350 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.26 times.