Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle strategy on Nifty

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle strategy on Nifty

Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the key Support & Resistance levels established over the past two weeks

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  Expiry: 27FEB 2025
  Strike Prices: Sell 22,300 Put @ 16 and Sell 23,500 Call @ 14
  Net Premium Inflow: 30 points

  Stop Loss: 60 points
  Target: Entire Premium Inflow
  Rationale 
Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the key Support & Resistance levels established over the past two weeks.
  Key reference points for Nifty are: Support at 22,750 and Resistance at 23,450.
  Given the current range-bound nature of the market, a Short Strangle strategy is an ideal choice to capitalize on time decay (Theta decay).
 
  This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

