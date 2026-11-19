Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) traded higher on Thursday, supported by strong volumes and the company's announcement regarding the liquidation of its South Korean subsidiary.

The stock opened on a flat note at ₹156.55 but soon gained momentum, rising to an intraday high of ₹163.90 on the BSE, up nearly 4.5 per cent.

The rally was accompanied by a sharp surge in trading volumes. As of 2:30 PM, the stock was trading 4 per cent higher at ₹163.70, with a spurt in volume by more than 9.27 times versus the two-week average traded quantity of 1.8 million. Samvardhana Motherson liquidates South Korea unit

Notably, Samvardhana Motherson International has informed through a filing that upon submission of an application by MSSL Korea WH Limited, South Korea (MSSL Korea), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the Registry Division of the Cheongju District Court, Republic of Korea, has approved liquidation of MSSL Korea vide certificate of dissolution dated November 18, 2026.

MSSL Korea was incorporated on November 27, 2012. It was not carrying out any business or operations, and thus the members of MSSL Korea approved its dissolution on August 20, 2026.

The income and net worth of MSSL Korea during the financial year 2025-26 were KRW 112.59 million (equivalent to ₹7.09 million) and KRW (1,121.46) million (equivalent to ₹(70.61) million), respectively. Further, the income of MSSL Korea contributed ‘negligible’ to the consolidated revenue and consolidated net worth of the company as at the end of the financial year 2025-26.

Samvardhana Motherson share price target

Meanwhile, Geojit has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Samvardhana Motherson International and revised its target to ₹190. The target implies an upside of more than 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹157.

The brokerage said that Samvardhana Motherson International delivered another strong quarter (Q2FY27) supported by robust revenue growth, healthy profitability and successful integration of Autoelectric and Yutaka Giken.

Its PAT rose 44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,218 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 26.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,280 crore, supported by the consolidation of Autoelectric and Yutaka Giken as well as strong demand for wiring harnesses division. The wiring harness division remained the key growth engine, with revenue increasing 68.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,382 crore.

Ebitda in Q2 rose 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,357 crore. Margin remained broadly stable at 8.8 per cent (up 10bps YoY), despite the consolidation of newly acquired businesses operating at lower profitability levels.

The company’s booked business rose to a record USD 106 billion, providing strong revenue visibility, while the scale-up of non-automotive businesses such as aerospace and consumer electronics is gradually improving diversification. A disciplined capital allocation framework, comfortable leverage profile and continued focus on automation and operational efficiency support sustainable earnings growth, the brokerage said.

"Strong order visibility, customer diversification and rising content per vehicle remain key structural drivers," Geojit added.