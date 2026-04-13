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Home / Markets / News / Sarda Energy gains 5% after HDFC Sec initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Sarda Energy gains 5% after HDFC Sec initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Stock up 14% year-to-date even as Nifty has declined nearly 9%

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The stock ended at Rs 583, up Rs 28.4, or 5.12 per cent on the NSE, even as the Nifty 50 index declined nearly a per cent.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals gained more than 5 per cent on Monday after domestic brokerage HDFC Securities initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ recommendation.
 
The stock ended at Rs 583, up Rs 28.4, or 5.12 per cent on the NSE, even as the Nifty 50 index declined nearly a per cent.
 
On a year-to-date basis, Sarda Energy’s stock has gained over 14 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty, which is down nearly 9 per cent.
 
HDFC Securities has cited a diversified business model, improving operational leverage, and a favourable demand outlook.
 
The brokerage has set ‘base’ and ‘bear’ case target prices of Rs 610 and Rs 664, respectively, terming it an appealing pick in the mid-cap industrial space. The target is based on 10–12 times FY28 estimated EV/EBITDA.
 
 
“Our forward projections incorporate realistic revenue growth of 11 per cent year-on-year from FY25–28, fuelled by volume accretion and pricing stability, alongside aggressive EBITDA expansion at 20 per cent year-on-year through cost optimisations, operational efficiencies, and economies of scale from brownfield projects. Profit growth is expected to accelerate further to 28 per cent YoY, supported by deleveraging, tax efficiencies, and higher contribution from value-added products, positioning Sarda Energy to deliver superior returns amid moderating steel prices and improving power utilisation rates,” said the brokerage.
 
Headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Sarda Energy is a vertically integrated player with interests spanning steel manufacturing, ferroalloys, mining, and power generation.
 

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Topics : Stock Market Market news Stock Analysis Sarda Energy & Minerals HDFC Securities

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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