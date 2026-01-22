Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAT directs Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy to deposit ₹100 crore

SAT directs Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy to deposit ₹100 crore

Tribunal asks trading academy to disclose assets, restrains alienation of fixed assets

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT asked Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy and its directors to deposit ₹100 crore, granting partial relief from Sebi’s restrictions in a case over alleged illegal gains.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday directed Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) and its directors, Avadhut Sathe and Gouri Sathe, to deposit Rs 100 crore in connection with a December 2025 order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which had impounded Rs 546 crore as alleged “illegal gains”.
 
The tribunal granted partial relief to the appellants by modifying Sebi’s directions on trading restrictions and account freezes, making them conditional on the deposit of the said amount.
 
“In the result, the appeal is allowed in part. The directions in paragraph 83(ix) are modified and the directions stipulated in paragraphs (iii), (vi) and (vii) shall cease to apply upon the appellants depositing a sum of Rs 100 crore in terms of direction 83(v),” SAT presiding officer Justice PS Dinesh Kumar noted in the order.
 
 
SAT said it arrived at the Rs 100 crore figure after taking into account the value of the academy’s fixed assets and a tax component of about Rs 166 crore.
 
In its ex parte interim order-cum-show-cause notice, Sebi had alleged that ASTA was providing investment advisory (IA) and research analyst (RA) services without registration, under the guise of stock market training programmes.

Also Read

Smallcap mutual funds, mutual funds

Tackling portfolio overlap: Invest fresh money in underrepresented segmentspremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Two-thirds of domestic households aware of securities products: Sebi survey

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Telangana sets $25 billion investment goal under new life sciences policy

Rupee

L'Oral plans ₹3,500 cr investment in Hyderabad GCC, inauguration this year

phonepe

Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

 
While ASTA sought complete quashing of Sebi’s order, the tribunal declined to do so, observing: “In our considered opinion, in view of our finding that Sebi has made out a prima facie case of violation of IA and RA Regulations, the appellants shall not be entitled to such relief.”
 
The tribunal also directed ASTA and its directors to file an affidavit before Sebi’s whole-time member (WTM) disclosing full details of their assets, supported by valuation certificates, along with an undertaking not to alienate their fixed assets.
 
During the hearing, ASTA argued that its courses were purely educational and that Sebi’s “harsh order” had damaged its reputation. It also contended that the regulator should have granted a hearing before passing the interim order.
 
SAT, however, noted that the appellants had consciously refrained from making submissions on the merits, as the matter was still at the stage of filing a reply to the show-cause notice. The tribunal also observed that ASTA continued to upload testimonials on its YouTube channel even after receiving an administrative warning from Sebi.
 
Clarifying the scope of its observations, SAT said they were limited to adjudicating the appeal and directed that the WTM pass a final order “wholly uninfluenced” by the tribunal’s findings. ASTA has been asked to file its reply within four weeks, with Sebi directed to conclude the proceedings as expeditiously as possible.

More From This Section

bansal Wire share price

Bansal Wire shares fall 5% post Q3 results; buy on dips or stay cautious?

IIFL Finance share price fell over 17 per cent on January 22, 2026

IIFL Finance share price slumps over 17% as I-T orders special audit

Gold Festive Season

Gold can hit $7000/oz; buy the dips and hold for the long-term: Analysts

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Gold-loan NBFCs' AUM to cross ₹4 trillion by FY27: Crisil report

Stock Market LIVE, January 22, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 398 pts; Nifty at 25,290 as geopolitical tensions ease; SMIDs gain

Topics : SEBI Securities Appellate Tribunal Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026