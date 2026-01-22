IIFL Finance share price slumps over 17% as IT orders special audit

IIFL Finance share price today IIFL Finance share price tumbled sharply on Thursday as the Income Tax Department directed the company to go through a special audit. The scrip plunged 17.93 per cent to ₹511.15, its lowest level since October 29, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IIFL Finance ended 13.29 per cent down at ₹540.10 on Thursday, as compared to 0.53 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did IIFL Finance share price fall today? IIFL Finance share price slumped in Thursday’s session as sentiment for the stock turned negative after the company reported that the Income Tax Department directed it for a special audit.

The Income Tax Department directed asked IIFL Finance to get its accounts audited for a specified block period. The IT department appointed a Special Auditor for the purpose.

The order for a special audit is procedural in nature, IIFL Finance said in an exchange filing. The company will cooperate fully with the special auditor as required under law. “There is no adjudication or determination against the company under the said communication, and at this stage, no financial impact can be ascertained.”

IIFL Finance faced significant scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India back in early 2024 because of alleged irregularities in the gold loans.

IIFL Finance Q3 Results

IIFFL Finance reported that its net profit advanced 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹501 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) was at 1.6 per cent in the third quarter compared to 2.1 per cent in the preceding quarter. The net non-performing (NNPA) asset was at 0.8 per cent versus 1 per cent.

IIFL Finance’s gold loan fully normalised post-embargo in 2024, the company said. Now, the gold loan portfolio is one of the highest contributing segments to the assets under management (AUM) of the non-banking financial companies, according to the exchange filing.

“Our Q3 performance reflects the benefits of portfolio rebalancing and tighter execution. Growth was led by gold loans, asset quality continued to improve across businesses, and capital and liquidity remained strong,” said Kapish Jain, group chief financial officer (CFO), IIFL Finance.

IIFL Finance also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Management Change

IIFL Finance informed that Senior Management Personnel and Chief Information Security Officer Sameer Gadve stepped down with effect from Thursday.

Technical view on IIFL Finance The sell-off came with an exceptional volume surge of over 1,136 percent versus average, confirming aggressive long liquidation rather than routine profit booking. Structure across daily and weekly timeframes has deteriorated, with moving averages turning into overhead resistance, said Anshul Jain, head, research at Lakshmishree The failure has trapped breakout longs and shifted control firmly to sellers. Price is now heading toward the major support zone near the 50-week exponential moving average (EMA) around ₹497, which becomes the next critical test. Unless the stock stabilizes decisively at this level with volume absorption, risk remains skewed lower and any interim bounce should be treated as corrective rather than a reversal, Jain added. Kailash Gaonkar will succeed Gadve as the chief information security officer of IIFL Finance, according to the exchange filing.