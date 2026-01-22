Gold can hit $7000/oz; buy the dips and hold for the long-term: Analysts

Gold prices that have surged 73 per cent in the last one year to cross $4800 mark an ounce (oz) in the international markets can rise another 46 per cent from here to cross the $7000/oz mark, predict analysts.

The price surge in the last few months, said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at SAMCO Securities, has been driven by persistent geopolitical uncertainty, structurally higher fiscal deficits, resilient central bank demand, and a supportive real interest rate environment.

Despite the dip seen on Thursday, Sheth believes, gold continues to be a reliable long-term portfolio anchor, rather than a short-term trade.

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, too, sees more legs to the rally in gold and expects prices to hit $6,600/oz mark in the months ahead.

Back in December 2002, Wood had forecast gold prices to hit $3,400/oz The target, Wood said, was calculated by adjusting the 1980 peak gold price of $850/oz by the then 6.3 per cent annualised growth in US total personal income since January 1980. “That gave a gold price target of $3,437/oz,” he said.

The target was subsequently raised to $3,700/oz at the beginning of January 2005 as a consequence of updating the growth in personal income.

In September 2007, Wood fine-tuned the methodology by using the growth in US disposable personal income per capita since January 1980 instead of total personal income. The target has since been updated, as a consequence of the growth in disposable income per capita, to $4,200/oz in March 2016 and to $5,500/oz in August 2020.

At the peak of the last secular bull market in gold in January 1980, Wood said, gold price was then equivalent to 9.9 per cent of US disposable income per capita which stood at $8,551.

“To reach 9.9 per cent of US disposable income per capita means gold should rise to $6,571. This means that a price of $6,600/oz is now a reasonable target for gold at the peak of the current secular bull market,” Wood wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

At the bourses, meanwhile, gold and silver prices retreated on Thursday after hitting a new all-time high a day earlier. The drop was triggered by US President Donald Trump's plan to alter his proposal of hiking additional tariffs on European Union (EU) countries over the Greenland issue.

At MCX, gold futures dropped by nearly 2 per cent, while MCX silver also plunged to below Rs 3.20 lakh a kilogram (kg) mark.

MCX Gold, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, is still maintaining a strong bullish structure with higher-high, higher-low formations within a rising channel on the technical charts.

“After testing highs around Rs 158,000 levels, prices have seen mild correction on profit-booking but continue to hold firmly above key supports. A breakout above Rs 158,000 – Rs 160,000 could trigger the next leg higher toward Rs 165,000–Rs 170,000. The preferred buy-on-dips zone remains Rs 150,000–Rs 153,000 levels, keeping the medium-term bias decisively bullish,” Ponmundi said.