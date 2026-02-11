Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI pips TCS to become fourth most valued firm amid sharp IT stock slide

SBI pips TCS to become fourth most valued firm amid sharp IT stock slide

SBI's market capitalisation rose to ₹10.92 trillion after its shares hit a record high, overtaking TCS, whose stock has fallen sharply from its lifetime peak

stock market, BSE

Bharat Heavy Electricals’ offer for sale (OFS) on Wednesday was oversubscribed

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday became the country’s fourth-most valued company by market capitalisation, overtaking erstwhile market leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Shares of SBI rose 3.4 per cent to settle at a fresh record high of ₹1,183, taking its market capitalisation to ₹10.92 trillion. In contrast, TCS shares have fallen 36 per cent from their lifetime high of ₹4,552 hit on August 30, 2024. The stock closed 2.5 per cent lower at ₹2,909 on Wednesday, valuing the software exporter at ₹10.5 trillion. Reliance Industries (₹19.87 trillion), HDFC Bank (₹14.26 trillion) and Bharti Airtel (₹11.5 trillion) currently remain the three most valued domestically listed companies. 
BHEL OFS oversubscribed; bids top shares on offer
 
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals’ offer for sale (OFS) on Wednesday was oversubscribed, with bids exceeding the shares on offer. Exchange data showed demand for 220.8 million shares against 174 million shares on offer. The floor price for the issue was fixed at ₹254 per share, with most bids coming in at ₹256. Shares of BHEL fell 5.6 per cent in secondary market trading to close at ₹260.7. As of the end of the December 2025 quarter, the government held a 63.17 per cent stake in the company. Through the OFS, the Government of India is selling a 5 per cent stake in the state-owned capital goods major. The stake sale is expected to fetch the exchequer over ₹4,400 crore. Citibank, ICICI Securities and Nuvama are acting as the investment banks for the transaction.
   

More From This Section

India crude import, russian crude oil, oil

Crude oil climbs over 1% as US-Iran risks offset surplus concerns

Stock Market LIVE, February 11, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 25,954; IT shares slip

IIFL Capital Services share price today

IIFL Capital Services share price drops over 5% after Q3 net profit falls

BHEL, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver ETFs rebound up to 5% as weak US data raise Fed easing hopes

Topics : sbi TCS Bhel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance