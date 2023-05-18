close

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

State Bank of India Q4 earnings: he Board has declared a dividend of Rs 11.30 per share @ 1,130 per cent for the year ending March 31, 2023

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
SBI, state bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
SBI Q4 results: State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 16,694.51 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23). 
 
The profit rose 83.18 per cent over last year’s profit of Rs 9,113.5 crore on the back of a healthy loan book, and net interest income (NII).
 
The bottom-line beat Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 15,186 crore. 
 
The NII came in at Rs 40,393 crore, up 29.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 31,197.9 crore. Sequentially, it rose 6 per cent from Rs 38,068.6 crore.

The lender's asset quality improved considerably with the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) falling to Rs 90,928 crore in Q4FY23, down 19 per cent YoY from Rs 112,023.4 crore seen at the end of Q4FY22. On a quarterly basis, GNPAs fell 7.5 per cent.

In terms of GNPAs as a percentage of total advances, GNPA ratio improved to 2.78 per cent from 3.97 per cent YoY and 3.14 per cent QoQ.

NNPAs, meanwhile, reduced to Rs 21,466.64 crore from Rs 27,965.71 crore YoY and Rs 23,484.3 crore QoQ. NNPA ratio, thus, stood at 0.67 per cent at the end of  the March quarter as against 1.02 per cent in Q4FY22 and 0.77 per cent in Q3FY23. 
 
Dividend announced
The Board has declared a dividend of Rs 11.30 per share @ 1,130 per cent for the year ending March 31, 2023.
 

On the bourses, shares of SBI slipped nearly 3 per cent from the day's high and were quoting 1 per cent lower at 2:00 PM. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent. 

Last Updated: IST

sbi Markets Q4 Results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

