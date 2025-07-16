Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

Shares of Waaree Energies hit a seven-month high at ₹3,341.40 gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies share price today

 
Shares of Waaree Energies hit a seven-month high at ₹3,341.40 gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock was trading at its highest level since December 2024, and had hit a record high of ₹3,740.75 on November 6, 2024. 
 
In the past four weeks, the stock has rallied 25 per cent. The market price of Waaree Energies has bounced back 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,808.65 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
Waaree Energies made its stock market debut on October 28, 2024. The company raised ₹4,321 crore via initial public offer (IPO) by issuing shares at price of ₹1,503 per share.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
 

FPIs stake in Waaree Energies hits record high

 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding in Waaree Energies hit a record high, as they increased stake in the company to 2.7 per cent at the end of June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). According to the shareholding pattern filed by Waaree Energies, FPIs bought an additional 5.69 million shares or 1.98 per cent stake in the company during the April to June 2025 period.
 
FPIs held 0.7 per cent holding in Waaree Energies at the end of March 2025 quarter, and 1.4 per cent stake at the end of December 2024 quarter. They held 2.2 per cent stake in the company at the time of listing.

Also Read

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart rises 2%; Motilal Oswal sees further 20% upside potential

wood, ply manufacturer, greenply

Why is Axis Securities bullish on Greenply Ind, Cera? Shares rally up to 7%

Biocon

Should you buy Biocon shares as USFDA gives approval to diabetes drug?

PremiumRBL Bank

RBL Bank stock zooms 71% in CY 2025; should it be a part of your portfolio?

HDB Financial

HDB Financial shares slip 4% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors also raised their holding in Waaree Energies in Q1FY26 to 2.9 per cent from 2.5 per cent at the end of March 2025 quarter. Retail individual shareholders, however, reduced their stake in the company to 30.2 per cent from 32.5 per cent.  ALSO READ | These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

Waaree Energies Q4FY25 financial highlights, outlook

 
Waaree Energies delivered a strong financial performance in the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), reinforcing its operational resilience and market positioning. The company’s net profit more-than-doubled year-on-year (YoY) to ₹648.49 crore, while revenue rose 37.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,141 crore in March 2025 quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 25.59 per cent from 16.29 per cent in Q4FY24.
 
This growth was driven by improved operational efficiency, strong demand for solar solutions, and effective cost management.
 
The management sees encouraging demand trends, which bodes well for future growth. Waaree is focused on both backward and forward integration, reflected in the company’s expansion and investment plans including cell, ingot and wafer manufacturing, battery energy storage system, power infrastructure and inverters.
 
The company’s 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, US. This reinforces the company’s commitment to the American market and underlines local-for-local manufacturing philosophy. Furthermore, the company’s EBITDA outlook for FY26 stands at ₹5,500 crore to ₹6,000 crore. The quality of order book and execution capabilities will enable the company to achieve these numbers, the management said.  ALSO READ | Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

Orders inflow for Waaree

 
Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company received an order on June 27, 2025 for supply of 540MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
 
Earlier on June 11, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
 
Further, on May 28, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 586 MW solar modules for an amount of 176 million USD from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
 

About Waaree Energies 

 
Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. The company operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, the company offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.
 

More From This Section

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; HDFC Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

stock market trading

Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty erase early losses; Analysts eye US-India trade cues

The National Stock Exchange of India building in Mumbai.

Axis pegs NSE stock fair value at ₹4,000; up 74% from current levels

mutual fund

NFO Alert! Nippon India launches Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF; check details

Topics : The Smart Investor Waaree Energies stock market trading Market trends Solar sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon