Sebi amends norms to make IPO disclosures accessible, investor-friendly

Markets regulator Sebi has introduced a concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of a draft abridged prospectus, a move aimed at making IPO disclosures more accessible and investor-friendly.

IPO-bound companies will now be required to submit this abridged prospectus alongside their detailed offer documents.

The regulator said the document will present key information including the company's business model, financials, promoters, risks, and key performance indicators in a simplified and easy-to-understand format.

"Draft abridged prospectus ... shall be submitted along with the updated draft red herring prospectus-I, and shall be hosted on the websites of the issuer, the Board, stock exchanges where specified securities are proposed to be listed and lead manager(s) associated with the issue," Sebi said in a notification dated March 16.

The abridged prospectus will be made available on the websites of issuers, stock exchanges, and lead managers to ensure easier access for investors.

The changes are part of Sebi's move to enhance disclosure standards and streamline information available during public offerings.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that issuers are required to provide QR codes and links in application forms and public advertisements to allow investors easy access to the red herring prospectus, abridged prospectus, and price band details.

Sebi has also prescribed word limits to ensure clarity in disclosures. The summary of the issuer's primary business must not exceed 500 words and should cover key aspects such as business overview, industries served, customer profile, segment-wise revenue contribution, geographic presence, revenue concentration among the top five customers, key facilities, as well as business strengths and strategies.

Further, the industry overview has been capped at 250 words, while disclosures related to each promoter including their background, experience, and qualifications must be limited to 100 words. In addition, the specific utilisation of IPO proceeds must be presented in a tabular format, with a maximum of 100 words allocated per objective.

To give these effects, Sebi has amended the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

In December, the Sebi's board approved that a focused, concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of draft abridged prospectus shall be available at the DRHP stage as well, in addition to the current requirement of filing of abridged prospectus at the RHP stage in order to increase the engagement and participation of the retail investors in the IPO process.

The board also approved the proposal to rationalise the disclosures in the abridged prospectus.