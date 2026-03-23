Monday, March 23, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi amends norms to make IPO disclosures accessible, investor-friendly

Sebi amends norms to make IPO disclosures accessible, investor-friendly

IPO-bound companies will now be required to submit this abridged prospectus alongside their detailed offer documents

Sebi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has introduced a concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of a draft abridged prospectus, a move aimed at making IPO disclosures more accessible and investor-friendly.

IPO-bound companies will now be required to submit this abridged prospectus alongside their detailed offer documents.

The regulator said the document will present key information including the company's business model, financials, promoters, risks, and key performance indicators in a simplified and easy-to-understand format.

"Draft abridged prospectus ... shall be submitted along with the updated draft red herring prospectus-I, and shall be hosted on the websites of the issuer, the Board, stock exchanges where specified securities are proposed to be listed and lead manager(s) associated with the issue," Sebi said in a notification dated March 16.

 

The abridged prospectus will be made available on the websites of issuers, stock exchanges, and lead managers to ensure easier access for investors.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 23, 2026

Stock Market close: Sensex sinks 1,837 pts, Nifty at 22,512 as US-Iran conflict escalates

(From left) Ritesh Kumar Agarwal, CFO, Powerica Limited, Bharat Oberai, Chairman, Managing Director, Powerica Limited and Pradeep Omprakash Gupta, Whole Time Director, Powerica Limited Limited during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday 18

Powerica IPO: Brokerages bet on long term prospects; should you apply?

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading

Innovision lists 10% discount on BSE, NSE; hits lower circuit post-debut

Mahavir Lunawat,MD of Pantomath Capital

Liquidity glut to power IPO revival once volatility ebbs: Mahavir Lunawatpremium

street sign

Street signs: IPOs brave uncertainty & premiums muted, Nifty nears supportpremium

The changes are part of Sebi's move to enhance disclosure standards and streamline information available during public offerings.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that issuers are required to provide QR codes and links in application forms and public advertisements to allow investors easy access to the red herring prospectus, abridged prospectus, and price band details.

Sebi has also prescribed word limits to ensure clarity in disclosures. The summary of the issuer's primary business must not exceed 500 words and should cover key aspects such as business overview, industries served, customer profile, segment-wise revenue contribution, geographic presence, revenue concentration among the top five customers, key facilities, as well as business strengths and strategies.

Further, the industry overview has been capped at 250 words, while disclosures related to each promoter including their background, experience, and qualifications must be limited to 100 words. In addition, the specific utilisation of IPO proceeds must be presented in a tabular format, with a maximum of 100 words allocated per objective.

To give these effects, Sebi has amended the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

In December, the Sebi's board approved that a focused, concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of draft abridged prospectus shall be available at the DRHP stage as well, in addition to the current requirement of filing of abridged prospectus at the RHP stage in order to increase the engagement and participation of the retail investors in the IPO process.

The board also approved the proposal to rationalise the disclosures in the abridged prospectus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US yields, bond yields

Iran war upends markets: Why gold, bonds and stocks are moving differently

Stock market crash reasons

Monday mayhem: Sensex, Nifty 50 dive over 2% intraday; ₹13 trn wiped out

HAL Nashik

Nifty India Defence index slips 5%; GRSE, BDL tank 8%, HAL hits 52-week low

IndiGo share price today

Airline stocks: IndiGo, SpiceJet tumble up to 10% as ATF price hike looms

Hindustan Zinc share price

Hindustan Zinc falls 6% as markets crash, silver prices drag sentiment

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms IPOs Sebi board meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayJP Power Share PriceIran War Impact on Gold, Share & CryptoStock Market CrashMotorola Razr Fold SpecsMarket in Panic ModePersonal Finance