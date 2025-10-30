Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi extends timeline for QSBs to implement optional T+0 settlement cycle

Sebi extends timeline for QSBs to implement optional T+0 settlement cycle

This came after Sebi considered the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring timely readiness of systems by November 1 and had requested to extend the same for ensuring smooth implementation

Sebi

In April, Sebi had extended the timeline for implementation of the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle for QSBs to November 1. Before this, the deadline was May 1.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to extend the timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) for putting in place the necessary systems for implementation of optional T+0 settlement cycle.

Further guidance with regard to the same would be intimated at a later date, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.

This came after Sebi considered the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring timely readiness of systems by November 1 and had requested to extend the same for ensuring smooth implementation.

In April, Sebi had extended the timeline for implementation of the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle for QSBs to November 1. Before this, the deadline was May 1.

 

"Considering the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring timely readiness of systems on or before November 1, 2025 and request to extend the same for ensuring smooth implementation, it has been decided to extend the timeline for QSBs for putting in place the necessary systems and processes for enabling seamless participation of investors in optional T+0 settlement cycle," Sebi said.

The markets regulator introduced an optional T+0 settlement cycle for 25 scrips in March 2024. Initially, it was available only to non-custodian clients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SEBI Stock Market Sebi norms Market news

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

