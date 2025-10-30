Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sensex falls 593 points as Fed signals pause, Trump-Xi deal in doubt

Sensex falls 593 points as Fed signals pause, Trump-Xi deal in doubt

Fed's cautious tone and renewed trade concerns triggered profit booking, pulling Sensex and Nifty down even as indices stayed near record highs

market rally, sensex, nifty

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹1.9 trillion to ₹472 trillion. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equities retreated on Thursday as investors turned cautious following signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that further US rate cuts this year are unlikely.
 
Uncertainty over the longevity of the latest US–China trade truce also weighed on sentiment across Asian markets.
 
The Sensex ended 593 points, or 0.7 per cent, lower at 84,405, while the Nifty slipped 176 points to close at 25,878.
 
Despite the decline, both indices remain within touching distance of record highs — the Sensex just 1.7 per cent and the Nifty 1.3 per cent shy.
 
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹1.9 trillion to ₹472 trillion.
 

Fed stance and trade uncertainty hit sentiment
 
Investor sentiment weakened after Powell said Wednesday’s 25-basis-point rate cut may be the last for 2025, dampening expectations of another reduction in December.
 
His comments lifted the US dollar and triggered a risk-off mood across emerging markets.
 
Adding to the caution, investors were sceptical that the agreements struck between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would mark a durable reset in bilateral relations.
 
“As expected, the US Fed cut rates by 25 bps. However, Powell’s indication that this could be the final cut of 2025 tempered hopes of further easing. The firmer dollar hurt emerging market flows, while domestically, mixed Q2 results and F&O expiry added to volatility,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
Sectoral performance and key movers
 
Among individual stocks, Hyundai Motor India advanced 2.4 per cent after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and a positive export outlook.
 
Equities in India have gained through much of October, supported by robust corporate earnings and hopes of a trade pact with the US that could lower tariffs on Indian exports to 15–16 per cent from about 50 per cent currently. However, lingering uncertainty over the deal and elevated valuations prompted profit booking at higher levels.
 
“Markets are likely to remain in a consolidation phase, with support for the Nifty seen around the 25,600–25,800 zone and resistance near 26,100. Investors should focus on sectors showing relative strength and use corrections to accumulate quality stocks,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP–research at Religare Broking.
 
Market breadth turns negative
 
Market breadth remained weak, with 2,363 stocks declining and 1,807 advancing.
 
HDFC Bank fell 0.97 per cent and Reliance Industries 1.04 per cent, emerging as the biggest drags on the Sensex.
 

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty Jerome Powell US Fed rates US India relations US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

