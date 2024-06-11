Business Standard
Sebi imposes Rs 2.6-crore penalty on ex-news anchor, and 7 others

Sebi on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on former CNBC Awaaz news anchor Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Vasanji Furiya

Sebi

Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi slaps Rs 2.6-cr fine on ex-news anchor, 7 others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on former CNBC Awaaz news anchor Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Vasanji Furiya, who used to appear on the channel as an investment expert. Six others named in the case have been fined Rs 10 lakh each. In addition, the regulator has barred all entities from the market for five years. Investigation by the regulator found that Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Vasanji Furiya were front-running and engaged in 'buy-today-sell-tomorrow' trades in 'synchr­onisation' with recomme­ndations. 
Watchdog launches certification exam for investors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has launched a certification programme for investors with an aim to “help investors test their knowledge of markets and investing”. Investors can enroll for the online exam free of cost. 

Day 2: ixigo IPO gets 9.31x subscription
The IPO of Le Travenues Technology, which operates travel book­ing platform ixigo, received 9.31 times subsc­ription on Tuesday, the second day of the offer. PTI
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon