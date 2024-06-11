Sebi imposes Rs 2.6-crore penalty on ex-news anchor, and 7 others

Sebi slaps Rs 2.6-cr fine on ex-news anchor, 7 others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on former CNBC Awaaz news anchor Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Vasanji Furiya, who used to appear on the channel as an investment expert. Six others named in the case have been fined Rs 10 lakh each. In addition, the regulator has barred all entities from the market for five years. Investigation by the regulator found that Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Vasanji Furiya were front-running and engaged in 'buy-today-sell-tomorrow' trades in 'synchr­onisation' with recomme­ndations.

Watchdog launches certification exam for investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has launched a certification programme for investors with an aim to “help investors test their knowledge of markets and investing”. Investors can enroll for the online exam free of cost.

Day 2: ixigo IPO gets 9.31x subscription

The IPO of Le Travenues Technology, which operates travel book­ing platform ixigo, received 9.31 times subsc­ription on Tuesday, the second day of the offer. PTI