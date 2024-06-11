Sebi launches investor certification exam to foster financial literacy

During the launch, Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member of Sebi, highlighted that the new certification examination is a significant step towards enhancing digital financial education in the securities market.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday launched a free, voluntary online investor certification examination, which will help individuals gain comprehensive knowledge about stock market investing.

Developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), this voluntary certification aims to help investors test their knowledge of markets and investing, Sebi said in a statement.

The certification examination has been designed to assist individuals in their journey to gaining comprehensive knowledge about investing in the Indian securities markets.



During the launch, Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member of Sebi, highlighted that the new certification examination is a significant step towards enhancing digital financial education in the securities market.

"This online exam will help enhance investors' understanding of the investment process and the associated risks in the securities market and thus promote an efficient approach to investment aligned with the risk appetite of the investor," he added.