Sebi mulls MTF rule revamp, dynamic price bands to boost market activity

The market regulator is also discussing implementing dynamic price bands across exchanges, they added.

The market regulator’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), tasked with improving market infrastructure and transparency, held discussions last week on several reforms for the ecosystem. The decision on changes to the MTF framework was finalised at the meeting.

Sebi has discussed expanding the eligible collateral for MTF and increasing the net worth requirement for brokers to offer MTF services.

In its bid to expand the eligible collateral, the regulator may include government securities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

“The regulator is mulling to expand the MTF market. With the proposed changes, one would be able to continue to invest in only group 1 securities in MTF but as far as collateral is concerned, one would be able to expand it from group 1 to ETFs, mutual funds, and NCDs,” said a person familiar with the developments.

The regulator has also discussed operational measures to smoothen the process of pledging and usage of liquid assets — a process which experts said is cumbersome at present.

“In loan against securities, one can pledge securities and take a loan on it for any purpose. In this case, one will be able to pledge the liquid securities and get the limits on them to invest only in MTF,” explained an industry player.

“Flexibilities to the MTF framework will help expand the volumes in the cash segment. With the increase in leverage opportunities for the customer, the cash volume will also expand.”

The discussions come at a time when the MTF book has continued to be above Rs 1 trillion for the last seven months and brokerage houses continue to expand the new revenue stream. However, amid market volatility, the MTF book has seen moderation over the last two months.

Sources said that stockbrokers had submitted a slew of suggestions on reforms for MTF to make it more operationally friendly at a time when revenue streams have narrowed.

A detailed circular on expanding collateral is expected soon.

Further, the minimum net worth requirement for stockbrokers to offer MTF may also be increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Another key discussion by the regulator is measures to curb abnormality in option pricing through dynamic, narrow price bands and better volatility controls.

“The dynamic pricing is already implemented on NSE and the market regulator wants other exchanges, including commodities, to implement it. There have been system-related issues observed at some MII level which need to be made robust and this system could be replicated easily,” said another source.

Under the framework, price bands may be adjusted and kept flexible depending on market conditions and volatility.