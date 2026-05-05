Sebi may allow OBPPs to offer Gift City products, tax-saving bonds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed relief measures for online bond platform providers (OBPPs), including permission to offer products and services regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and certain tax-saving bond issues under specific sections of the Income Tax Act.

At present, OBPPs are allowed to offer products and services regulated by other regulators like Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). However, there were no such provisions for services in GIFT City.

Earlier, Sebi had allowed stock brokers to undertake activities in GIFT City as a separate business unit or subsidiary. As OBPPs are registered with Sebi as stock brokers in the debt segment, there were representations to allow them as well.

OBPPs will have to comply with applicable guidelines under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, such as Overseas Investment Rules and limits under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The market regulator has also proposed allowing OBPPs to offer bonds issued under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act.

These include certain tax-saving bonds issued by government-owned entities such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), and REC. Sebi noted that as these bonds are exempt from listing, there is ambiguity over whether OBPPs can offer them on their platforms.

OBPPs may be allowed to offer these bonds, with disclosures on eligible issuers, lock-in period, investment limit, non-transferable status, tax features, grievance disclaimer, etc., at the time of offering.

Sebi is also considering streamlining the appointment criteria for compliance officers of OBPPs with that of other stock brokers, following recommendations by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to allow chartered accountants as compliance officers.

The regulator has sought public comments by May 26.