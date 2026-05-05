Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi may allow OBPPs to offer Gift City products, tax-saving bonds

Sebi may allow OBPPs to offer Gift City products, tax-saving bonds

Market regulator proposes allowing online bond platforms to offer Gift City products and tax-saving bonds, while also easing compliance norms and seeking public feedback on the changes

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi is also considering streamlining the appointment criteria for compliance officers of OBPPs with that of other stock brokers

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed relief measures for online bond platform providers (OBPPs), including permission to offer products and services regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and certain tax-saving bond issues under specific sections of the Income Tax Act.
 
At present, OBPPs are allowed to offer products and services regulated by other regulators like Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). However, there were no such provisions for services in GIFT City.
 
 
Earlier, Sebi had allowed stock brokers to undertake activities in GIFT City as a separate business unit or subsidiary. As OBPPs are registered with Sebi as stock brokers in the debt segment, there were representations to allow them as well.
 
OBPPs will have to comply with applicable guidelines under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, such as Overseas Investment Rules and limits under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
 
The market regulator has also proposed allowing OBPPs to offer bonds issued under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi flags GST hurdles in commodity market, seeks IGST mechanism

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi proposes changes to SDI regulations to align with RBI directions

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

RBI, Irdai not inclined to allow investments in commodity derivatives: Sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

RBI, Irdai not inclined to allow commodity derivative investments: Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi to soon issue advisory to market intermediaries on emerging AI risks

 
These include certain tax-saving bonds issued by government-owned entities such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), and REC. Sebi noted that as these bonds are exempt from listing, there is ambiguity over whether OBPPs can offer them on their platforms.
 
OBPPs may be allowed to offer these bonds, with disclosures on eligible issuers, lock-in period, investment limit, non-transferable status, tax features, grievance disclaimer, etc., at the time of offering.
 
Sebi is also considering streamlining the appointment criteria for compliance officers of OBPPs with that of other stock brokers, following recommendations by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to allow chartered accountants as compliance officers.
 
The regulator has sought public comments by May 26.

More From This Section

Swiggy q4 results preview

Swiggy Q4 preview: Loss may narrow YoY, rev to rise 40%; QC growth eyed

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts from day's low, Nifty tops 24000; M&M off lows post Q4 result

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties falls 5% despite strong Q4; brokerages see up to 15% gain

Top dividend stocks

Boost your portfolio with these top 15 Nifty500 high dividend yield stocks

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Omax Autos, Dynacons Systems, HFCL zoom up to 104% since April

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India GIFT City GIFT IFSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCAMS SharePNB Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayRussia Ukraine Victory Day TruceIPL 2026 Points Table