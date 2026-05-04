Sebi to soon issue advisory to market intermediaries on emerging AI risks
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is in touch with stakeholders on AI-related threats
Reuters
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India's markets regulator will soon issue an advisory to market intermediaries on emerging risks from Anthropic's Mythos and other artificial intelligence tools, its chairman said on Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is in touch with stakeholders on AI-related threats, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : SEBI Sebi norms artifical intelligence
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:14 AM IST