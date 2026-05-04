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Home / Markets / News / Sebi to soon issue advisory to market intermediaries on emerging AI risks

Sebi to soon issue advisory to market intermediaries on emerging AI risks

The ​Securities and Exchange Board ‌of ​India is ‌in touch with stakeholders ‌on AI-related ‌threats

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

The advisory will be issued on emerging risks from Anthropic's ‌Mythos and other AI tools

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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​India's markets ​regulator will ‌soon issue an advisory to market intermediaries on emerging risks from Anthropic's ‌Mythos and other artificial intelligence tools, its chairman said on Monday.

The ​Securities and Exchange Board ‌of ​India is ‌in touch with stakeholders ‌on AI-related ‌threats, he ​said. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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