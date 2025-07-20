Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi resolves 4,415 investor complaints in June via SCORES platform

Sebi resolves 4,415 investor complaints in June via SCORES platform

Under the SCORES 2.0 mechanism, complaints are automatically forwarded to the respective entities, which are required to respond within 21 days

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Under the SCORES 2.0 mechanism, complaints are automatically forwarded to the respective entities, which are required to respond within 21 days. If an investor is not satisfied, they have 15 days to seek a First Level Review

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) resolved 4,415 complaints through its online grievance redressal platform, SCORES, in the month of June.
 
The regulator received 4,959 fresh complaints in June, and a total of 5,107 grievances remained unresolved at the end of the month, slightly higher than the 4,563 cases that were pending as of May 31, Sebi said in a public notice on Friday.
 
SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redress System, is an online platform that facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.
 
The regulator highlighted that the average resolution time taken by entities to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in June was eight days, while the average time taken for complaints under First Level Review was four days. 
 

Also Read

snapdeal

Snapdeal's parent AceVector files confidential draft IPO papers with Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi plans revamp of MF categorisation norms to curb scheme overlap

Sebi

OctaFX India pays ₹32 lakh to settle Sebi forex trading violation case

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Tuhin Kant

Electricity futures to remain tool for hedging: Sebi chief Pandey

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes linking gold, silver ETFs to spot prices on domestic exchange

 
Under the SCORES 2.0 mechanism, complaints are automatically forwarded to the respective entities, which are required to respond within 21 days. If an investor is not satisfied, they have 15 days to seek a First Level Review.
 
A similar review opportunity is available at the Second Level with the designated body and subsequently with Sebi, each within a 15-day window.
 
Complaints are also treated as resolved if the investor chooses the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Q1 earnings, India-US trade talks outcome to drive mkt sentiments: Analysts

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs pull out Rs 5,524 cr in July on US-India trade jitters, mixed earnings

Reliance

Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms slumps Rs 94,433 cr; TCS, RIL top losers

Premiumwire

Polycab's Q1FY26 beat, near-term prospects baked in its rich valuation

The passive-investing juggernaut is picking up speed — and it's stirring up fresh angst about the dangers posed by the index-tracking boom across Wall Street.

Wall St dips after report of Trump eyeing steep tariffs on EU goods

Topics : SEBI stock market investing Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon