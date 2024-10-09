Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi scrutinises brokers linked to algo trading with guaranteed returns

Sebi scrutinises brokers linked to algo trading with guaranteed returns

Over 100 brokers have received Sebi warnings for allowing APIs of algo provider TradeTron, which allegedly provided assured returns

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has turned its focus on several brokers whose clients utilised plugins from an algorithmic trading platform promising guaranteed returns.

Trading applications provided by several brokers allow their clients to use application programming interface (API) — a software that allows two applications to communicate with each other. Once installed, APIs get the authorisation to perform a host of functions in the trading account, such as placing buy and sell orders or cancelling orders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A circular issued by Sebi in 2022 prohibited stockbrokers from any association with platforms offering assured returns.
 

While brokers claim no control over user-selected APIs, Sebi is investigating potential deliberate business ties between brokers and algorithmic programmers, according to sources.

According to a news report, over 100 brokers have received Sebi warnings for allowing APIs of algo provider TradeTron, which allegedly provided assured returns.

A few leading brokers have refuted receiving notices from Sebi, suggesting the regulatory crackdown is primarily targeted at marketplaces offering unauthorised algorithmic trading products. These brokers emphasised that Sebi's focus is on ensuring they have no direct associations with such platforms.

Also Read

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities

Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

SEBI

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

sebi market

CRISIL expects 25% hit on discount brokers' PBT over regulatory changes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

IPO

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

Topics : SEBI stock market trading stockbroker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon