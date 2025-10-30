Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi sets timelines for derivatives rollout on Bankex, BankNifty, FinNifty

Sebi sets timelines for derivatives rollout on Bankex, BankNifty, FinNifty

In its circular, Sebi said stock exchanges must adjust the composition and weights of existing non-benchmark indices

Sebi

The move is aimed at boosting market efficiency, enhance representation of the banking and financial sectors and give more diverse trading and investment opportunities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for stock exchanges to implement eligibility criteria for derivatives on non-benchmark indices such as Bankex, FinNifty and BankNifty.

In its circular, Sebi said stock exchanges must adjust the composition and weights of existing non-benchmark indices.

For Bankex and FinNifty, the changes must be made in a single phase by December 31, 2025, while for BankNifty, adjustments will be done in four monthly phases and completed by March 31, 2026 to ensure an orderly rebalancing of index-tracking funds, it added.

The move is aimed at boosting market efficiency, enhance representation of the banking and financial sectors and give more diverse trading and investment opportunities.

 

According to the circular, exchanges are required to comply with the prudential norms specified in Sebi's directive.

Sebi said non-benchmark indices must follow certain rules to qualify for derivatives trading. These include having at least 14 constituent stocks, ensuring that the largest stock's weight does not exceed 20 per cent, the combined weight of the top three stocks stays within 45 per cent, and that the remaining stocks follow a descending weight order based on their size.

The regulator has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to update their systems, notify market participants in advance, and ensure compliance by the given timelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Strong domestic orders, non-core divestments may drive rerating for L&Tpremium

market rally, sensex, nifty

Sensex falls 593 points as Fed signals pause, Trump-Xi deal in doubt

market crash, market fall

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 593 points, Nifty at 25,878; financial services, IT shares drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

4 reasons why Sensex shed 600 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,900 on Thursday

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance rallies 5% on heavy volume in weak market, hits 52-week high

Topics : SEBI Stock Market News Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon