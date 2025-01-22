Business Standard

Sensex gains 566 points as IT stocks surge, AI optimism offsets tariff woes

Sensex gains 566 points as IT stocks surge, AI optimism offsets tariff woes

The Sensex ended the session at 76,405, up 566 points, or 0.75 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,155, gaining 131 points, or 0.6 per cent

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

A combination of optimism about increased artificial intelligence (AI) spending under Donald Trump—offsetting uncertainties over his trade tariff policy—and gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank helped domestic equity benchmarks close higher on Wednesday.
 
The Sensex ended the session at 76,405, up 566 points, or 0.75 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,155, gaining 131 points, or 0.6 per cent.
 
However, broader markets continued to face selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining by 1.3 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling by 1.6 per cent.
 
Market breadth remained weak, with 2,802 stocks declining and 1,142 advancing on the BSE. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 2.2 trillion to Rs 422 trillion. So far this month, the total market capitalisation has declined by Rs 20.1 trillion.
 
 
Infosys rose 3.2 per cent, emerging as both the best-performing Sensex stock and the biggest contributor to index gains. TCS was the second-best-performing Sensex stock and the third-largest contributor to Sensex gains. IT stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure on Tuesday.

The index gains were also supported by a rise in HDFC Bank’s shares after the private lender announced quarterly results that were in line with market expectations.
 
Indian equities have experienced selling pressure in recent months due to disappointing earnings and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 58,076 crore so far in 2025, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
 
"Banking stocks will be in focus after HDFC Bank's earnings exceeded market expectations, bringing some cheer to the banking index in today’s last hour of trading. The management commentary and future guidance from HDFC Bank will be closely tracked. Additionally, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector could see some action tomorrow as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) released its Q3 numbers post-market closing. We expect markets to trade within a broad range in the near term, tracking global cues and quarterly performance of domestic companies," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Topics : Stock Market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

