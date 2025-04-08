Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1.5% on global cues, RBI rate cut hopes

Markets rebounded on Tuesday after a brutal sell-off in the previous session, on hopes that global trade tensions will ease. Most global markets staged a recovery after a near $10 trillion wipeout in the previous three trading sessions. Bargain hunting and hopes of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India also supported the gains.
The Sensex rose 1.5 per cent to end at 74,227, while the Nifty 50 index gained 1.7 per cent to end at 22,536. Except for Power Grid, all Sensex and Nifty components ended with gains.
In intra-day trade, both the indices had gained as much as 2.4 per cent. Tuesday’s session — the best for the Nifty in three months and the best for the Sensex in three weeks — came after an over 3 per cent decline in the previous session on concerns that United States tariffs and the global trade war will trigger a US recession and hurt global growth.
The broader market mid- and small-cap indices also gained about 2 per cent each. A day after posting its highest-ever single-day gain, the India Vix index fell 10 per cent to 20.44.
The market breadth also improved, with 3,092 stocks gaining and 872 ending with losses. The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows fell to 54 from 775 a day earlier, while those hitting lower trading limits fell to 184 from 543 on Monday.
Also Read
Most Asian and European markets gained about 2 per cent, while Japanese markets rallied 6 per cent.
“While valuations are going to take a hit, we think the downturn should not affect earnings so much, especially for sectors and companies that generate most of their revenue in their home markets. Weaker growth in the US would affect fundamentals to some extent, but perhaps not as much as markets currently suggest. While tariffs can hurt growth, they can also provide greater impetus for fiscal support to counter the hit,” said Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy – Asia Pacific, HSBC, in a note.
All BSE sectoral indices ended with gains, with most of them gaining over 2 per cent. Titan, Bajaj Finance, and State Bank of India were the top Sensex gainers, each rising 3 per cent. The Nifty Bank index rose 1.3 per cent.
“There are some snapback rallies in Asia following a sharp drop. But it is unlikely these gains will hold if there is retaliation and counter-retaliation from both the US and China,” said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head – business development, institutional equities, Emkay Global Financial Services.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to announce a 25 basis points rate cut on Wednesday that will bring down the repo rate to 6 per cent.
“Markets are expected to remain volatile until things become clearer on the US tariff front, while stock-specific action would continue on the back of upcoming Q4 earnings and management guidance. We suggest investors avoid globally exposed sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, and metals, and rather focus on domestic economy-linked stocks as they are likely to offer relative stability in the current uncertain environment,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head – research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.