Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shayona Engineering makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Shayona Engineering makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Post-listing, Shayona Engineering stock slipped to a low of ₹137.5, down ₹6.5 or 4.5 per cent from the listing price

Market crash

Shayona Engineering listing | Image: Freepik

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shayona Engineering listing: Shares of Shayona Engineering, a manufacturer of castings, dies, and moulds, make a flat D-Street debut on January 30, 2026, after the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹144, the upper end of the price band of ₹140 to ₹144, on the BSE SME. 
 
Post-listing, the stock slipped to a low of ₹137.5, down ₹6.5 or 4.5 per cent from the listing price. 
 
Shayona Engineering listing, however, came sharply below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Shayona Engineering were trading at around ₹148, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4 per share or approximately 2.8 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.
 

Shayona Engineering IPO details

Shayona Engineering IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 1 million equity shares. The public offering was offered at a price band of ₹140–₹144 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The issue was available for public subscription from January 22 to January 27, 2026.

Also Read

Nippon Life share price in focus

Nippon Life shares advance 4% in weak market as Q3 profit jumps

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts; Nifty near 25,300; Metal, IT shares top drag

Why FPIs are selling Indian equities

Poor earnings, weak rupee keep FPIs underweight on Indian stocks in 2026

Colgate-Palmolive share price target

Muted Q3 show leads analysts to retain 'Sell' on Colgate-Palmolive India

Voltas- consumer durables

Voltas Q3 margins surprise, but brokerages flag cost, demand risks

 
The public issue received bids for over 53 million shares against just 0.98 million shares on offer, resulting in a  oversubscription of 5.43 times, according to BSE data. Among investor categories, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 9.3 times. Retail investors subscribed 3.73 times their allotted quota, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 3.33 times.
 
The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on January 28, 2026. The company set the issue price at ₹55 per share.
 
Shayona Engineering proposes to use the net fresh issue proceeds to purchase plant and machinery for its existing business, repay secured loans, meet working capital requirements, and cover general corporate purposes. 
 
Founded in 2017, Shayona Engineering specialises in precision castings, machining, dies and moulds, industrial automation, heavy fabrication, casting, forging, reverse engineering, and turnkey machinery projects. The company provides tailored solutions for precision castings in special-grade materials, producing components that range from a few grams up to 3 metric tonnes per piece. Shayona Engineering runs three manufacturing facilities in Vadodara, Gujarat.

More From This Section

MHCV cycle, medium heavy commercial vehicles, replacement demand trucks, GST reset CV sector, MHCV recovery India, Tata Motors MHCV, Ashok Leyland MHCV, freight rates India

CV upcycle gathers pace, but brokerages split on Tata Motors outlook

Swiggy share price target, Q3 results

Swiggy shares slips 7% as Q3 loss widens; brokerages trim target price

Itc share price target, q3 results

ITC posts flat Q3 profit; brokerages cautious on cigarette tax, margin woes

Nifty outlook: Technical analysts believe that the NSE benchmark index is showing some signs of a bullish reversal.

Nifty showing signs of potential bullish reversal, say market experts

LG Electronics

HDFC Sec starts coverage on LG Electronics India with 'Add'; check target

Topics : SME IPOs Markets Stock Market Today BSE SME stock market listing IPOs BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance