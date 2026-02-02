Monday, February 02, 2026 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shilchar Technologies jumps 10% after posting Q3 results; PAT up 22% YoY

Shilchar Technologies jumps 10% after posting Q3 results; PAT up 22% YoY

In Q3, Shilchar Technologies posted consolidated net profit of ₹42.34 crore, as compared to ₹34.77 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 22 per cent.

Shilchar Technologies share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shilchar Technologies shares gained 10 per cent on the BSE, registering the day’s high at ₹3,509 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 results.
 
At 12:05 PM, Shilchar Technologies’ share price was trading 7.35 per cent higher at ₹3,424.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex gained 0.32 per cent at 80,985.2. 
 
In Q3, the company posted consolidated net profit of ₹42.34 crore, as compared to ₹34.77 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 22 per cent. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹170.26 crore, as compared to ₹153.74 crore a year ago, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) stood at ₹52.49 crore, as against ₹43.09 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 30.8 per cent, as against 28.3 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Management commentary 

The domestic renewable energy industry continues to exhibit strong momentum, with capacity additions of 34.7GW in 9MFY26, already surpassing the 28.7GW added in the whole of FY25, as per data released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This sustained growth in the renewable energy segment augurs well for Shilchar’s core domestic business in renewable transformers, underpinning strong demand visibility in the years ahead, according to the management.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 81k in whipsaw trade; Nifty up 50 pts; Media, pharma underperform

ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST industries share

ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Ind slip up to 6% in 2 days on new cigarette tax

Tata Motors PV share price

Tata Motors PV rises 3% on Jan sales nos; intl biz sales jumps 251% YoY

Bank of Baroda share price in focus

Bank of Baroda shares fall as analysts downgrade stock after Q3 results

data centre, data security, data

Latent View Analytics rallies 8%, trades higher for 3rd day; here's why

 
On the export front, a prolonged resolution to the India-US trade agreement and interim tariffs has led to a temporary moderation in order inflows during Q3. The company remains closely engaged with its customers to mitigate potential impacts. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its presence in existing markets like the Middle East and newer emerging export geographies, as well as strengthening its domestic order book to offset near-term headwinds in the US.   ALSO READ | ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Ind slip up to 6% in 2 days on new cigarette tax 
Overall, the business outlook remains positive. The focus continues on optimal utilisation of existing capacities in Q4 and the forthcoming financial year, while progressing on our Gavasad Expansion #3 project, scheduled for commissioning in April 2027, which reinforces confidence in growth for the coming years.
 
Shilchar Technologies is a manufacturer of electronics and telecom, and power & distribution transformers. The company caters to a wide section of industrial segments from utility to the renewable energy sector and to individual retail customers across the globe. With the commissioning of a state of the art manufacturing facility in April 2020, it can manufacture transformers up to 50 MVA, 132 KV Class. Up to 7500 MVA of transformers can be manufactured annually.

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver, gold ETF rout deepens as metals' historic plunge continues

bonds, mutual funds, divestment, dividends, income, investment, money, funds

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 8% in 2 days; Indian Bank, BOB down up to 11%

auto stocks

Motilal Oswal picks Maruti Suzuki in OEMs, sees promise in M&M and TVS

Nifty Metal outlook: Tech analyst sees the recent dip as medium-term buying opportunity.

Nifty Metal sheds 9%, Hind Zinc 20% in 2 days; what should investors do?

Delhivery share price, Q3 results

Delhivery up 5% in 2 days post Q3; analysts see strong growth outlook

Topics : Shilchar Technologies Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today