Shilchar Technologies shares gained 10 per cent on the BSE, registering the day’s high at ₹3,509 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 results.

At 12:05 PM, Shilchar Technologies’ share price was trading 7.35 per cent higher at ₹3,424.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex gained 0.32 per cent at 80,985.2.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹170.26 crore, as compared to ₹153.74 crore a year ago, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) stood at ₹52.49 crore, as against ₹43.09 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 30.8 per cent, as against 28.3 per cent.

Management commentary

The domestic renewable energy industry continues to exhibit strong momentum, with capacity additions of 34.7GW in 9MFY26, already surpassing the 28.7GW added in the whole of FY25, as per data released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This sustained growth in the renewable energy segment augurs well for Shilchar’s core domestic business in renewable transformers, underpinning strong demand visibility in the years ahead, according to the management.

On the export front, a prolonged resolution to the India-US trade agreement and interim tariffs has led to a temporary moderation in order inflows during Q3. The company remains closely engaged with its customers to mitigate potential impacts. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its presence in existing markets like the Middle East and newer emerging export geographies, as well as strengthening its domestic order book to offset near-term headwinds in the US.

Overall, the business outlook remains positive. The focus continues on optimal utilisation of existing capacities in Q4 and the forthcoming financial year, while progressing on our Gavasad Expansion #3 project, scheduled for commissioning in April 2027, which reinforces confidence in growth for the coming years.

Shilchar Technologies is a manufacturer of electronics and telecom, and power & distribution transformers. The company caters to a wide section of industrial segments from utility to the renewable energy sector and to individual retail customers across the globe. With the commissioning of a state of the art manufacturing facility in April 2020, it can manufacture transformers up to 50 MVA, 132 KV Class. Up to 7500 MVA of transformers can be manufactured annually.