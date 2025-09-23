Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shilpa Medicare hits 5% upper circuit; here's what sparked the rally today

Shilpa Medicare hits 5% upper circuit; here's what sparked the rally today

Around 1:30 PM, Shilpa Medicare shares continued to trade 2.04 per cent higher at ₹833.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 82,176.17 levels.

Shilpa Medicare share price today, September 23, 2025

Rivaroxaban, an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clotting, treats conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and also helps reduce risks of heart attack and stroke.

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical firm Shilpa Medicare share price was in demand in an overall muted session, with the scrip hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹858.10 per share. 
 
At 1:30 PM, Shilpa Medicare shares continued to trade 2.04 per cent higher at ₹833.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 82,149.35 levels.
 

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise today?

 
Shilpa Medicare shares gained after the company said it has received Initial Authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg), paving the way for final marketing approval in Europe.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Shilpa Medicare said, “This is to inform you that Shilpa Medicare Limited, headquartered at Raichur, Karnataka, India, has received the Initial Authorisation from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending the grant of the final Marketing Authorization for Shilpa Medicare’s medicinal product, Rivaroxaban 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg Orodispersible Films.”
 
Rivaroxaban, an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clotting, treats conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and also helps reduce risks of heart attack and stroke. Shilpa’s version, developed as an orodispersible film (ODF), is bioequivalent to Bayer AG’s innovator brand Xarelto, and is designed to improve patient compliance, particularly among the elderly.

Also Read

vodafone idea vi

Voda Idea shares hit 7-month high ahead of AGR case hearing in SC on Friday

share market, stock market

Axis Sec initiates coverage on Prince Pipes, eyes 18% upside; do you own?

cartrade used car market

CarTrade Tech rises 4% on recording 74% traffic on first day of Navratri

AU Small Finance Bank

7 reasons why Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' again on AU SFB; stock price up 4%

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Smallcap auto ancillary stock Belrise zooms 81% vs issue price in 4 months

 
The total European market for oral Rivaroxaban formulations is estimated at around $2.5 billion. 
 
The product will be manufactured at Shilpa’s Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Karnataka, which is already approved by the USFDA, EMA and UK’s MHRA. This also marks the company’s third prescription ODF approval in Europe.  Track Stock Market Live Updates 

Shilpa Medicare Q1 results 

 
Shilpa Medicare reported a robust set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), with net profit surging to ₹46.8 crore from ₹14 crore a year ago (Q1FY25). Revenue rose 9.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹321.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹292.5 crore in Q1FY25. At the operating level, Ebitda jumped 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91.7 crore from ₹73.4 crore. Operating margins (OPM), also known as Ebitda margin, improved to 28.5 per cent from 25 per cent in the year-ago period.
 

About Shilpa Medicare

 
Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan. The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations, with a particular focus on oncology. 
 
Its  product range includes tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, all manufactured to meet international quality standards. Additionally, Shilpa Medicare provides end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services, catering to a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical needs.
 
Shilpa Medicare market capitalisation is ₹8,155 crore, BSE data shows. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex flat after early losses; Metal, Auto lead comeback; Vi soars 5%

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Sebi, RBI in talks to ease entry processes for foreign investors in India

GK Energy IPO

GK Energy IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 16x, GMP up 13%

Bitcoin

BTC, ETH cool off amid leverage flush; 0G, Aster outperform altcoin space

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Pharma stocks Pharma sector Pharma sales Shilpa Medicare MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon