GK Energy IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 16x, GMP up 13%

GK Energy IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 16x, GMP up 13%

GK Energy IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), review, allotment date, listing date, and other key details of the public issue

GK Energy IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GK Energy IPO:  Three day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services provider GK Energy is set to close for subscription today, September 23, 2025. The public offering has received a solid response from the investors so far with the issue getting oversubscribed by over 16 times.
 
According to the data available on the NSE, GK Energy IPO has received bids for 36,26,15,876 shares against 2,21,80,828 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 16.35 times till 12:35 PM on Tuesday, September 23.
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the demand for the public offering, 43.81 times of their reserved category. This is followed by retail investors at 11.74 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have oversubscribed their category 3.68 times.
 

GK Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The favorable sentiments were seen in the grey markets too where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium on the final day of subscription. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, GK Energy shares were exchanging hands at around ₹173 per share, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹20 per share, or 13.07 per cent over the upper end of issue price.  Check iValue Infosolutions IPO Allotment Status

GK Energy IPO review

Analysts at Canara Bank Securities have recommended that investors subscribe to the GK Energy IPO for the long term, while those at Angel One have assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the public issue. READ MORE

GK Energy IPO details

GK Energy IPO comprises a fresh issue of 26.1 million shares worth nearly ₹400 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.2 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹64.26 crore. GK Energy IPO is available at a price band of ₹145-153 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Thus investors willing to invest their money in the GK Energy IPO can bid for a minimum of 98 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,994 to bid for one lot of the GK Energy IPO, and a maximum of 13 lots (1,274 shares) with an investment amount of ₹1,94,922.
 
As the public issue closes for subscription, the basis of allotment for GK Energy IPO shares is slated to get finalized on Wednesday, September 24. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, September 25.
 
Shares of GK Energy are slated to list on BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26.
 
GK Energy, as outlined in its red herring prospectus (RHP), will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, and it will be given to selling shareholders. The company, however, intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding its long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
 

About GK Energy

GK Energy Ltd. (GEL) is India’s leading pure-play engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) provider for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. The company offers end-to-end solutions, covering survey, design, supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. GEL also undertakes rooftop solar and water infrastructure projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and supplies solar products to government agencies.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

