Sonata Software rallies 13% after Q4 profit climbs 21%; dividend declared

Sonata Software share price today: Shares of smallcap IT services company Sonata Software extended their winning streak for the third straight session, surging nearly 13 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company announced its March quarter results.

The stock opened on a positive note at ₹275 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹303.30. As of 1:10 PM, Sonata Software shares were trading firmly in the green, up 11.4 per cent at ₹301.40.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty 500 index slipped 0.36 per cent. Sonata Software is a constituent of the Nifty 500 index.

The rally was also supported by strong trading activity. According to NSE data, around 19.2 million shares of the company had changed hands at the time of writing, sharply higher than the previous session’s traded volume of 0.7 million shares.

On the BSE, Sonata Software shares were trading higher by 11 per cent at ₹301.35, with spurt in volume by more than 5.75 times.

For the March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26) , the company reported a net profit of ₹130.5 crore, up 21.4 per cent from ₹107.53 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The firm's revenue in the reporting quarter, however, contracted. The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,536.2 crore, down 3.1 per cent from ₹2,617.2 crore clocked in the Q4 of FY25.

Consolidated Ebitda rose by 20.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹208.7 crore during the quarter under review.

In FY26, Sonata Software's net profit grew by 9.3 per cent to ₹464.4 crore, while revenue rose over 5 per cent to ₹10,701.2 crore from the previous year. EBITDA surged by 7.5 per cent to ₹741.3 crore in the entire financial year.

Meanwhile, the board of Sonata Software recommended a final dividend of ₹4.15 per equity share (415 per cent on par value Re 1) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. The dividend is payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).