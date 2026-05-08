Citi bets on power utilities; picks NTPC, Tata Power amid capex upcycle

Brokerage firm Citi has initiated a 'Buy' coverage on the power utilities sector, saying the country is entering a long-term and broad-based capital upcycle driven by rising demand for electricity, expansion in the renewable space, and grid storage.

The brokerage has recommended a 'Buy' rating on NTPC for a target price of ₹485, Tata Power for a target of ₹525, Power Grid for a target of ₹380, and JSW Energy for a target of ₹650. Among these, the brokerage said NTPC remains its top pick.

Citi said that India’s power sector is witnessing its 'first-ever multi-vector capex upcycle', spanning thermal, renewables, transmission, and grid storage. It expects electricity demand to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-6 per cent over the medium term.

"To boot, regulators’ focus has pivoted from capacity to reliability/ flexibility, and favorable policies are providing greater visibility," the report added. Policy anchors and new incremental drivers such as more data centres, deeper electrification, and higher cooling demand are leading to the need for sharp thermal and transmission rebounds, renewable additions, and the first meaningful grid storage wave, it said. In 2026, it said that El Niño linked tailwinds to boost demand for agri-pump and cooling products.

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