Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Steel Strips Wheels shares soar 8% on highest-ever monthly sales

Steel Strips Wheels shares soar 8% on highest-ever monthly sales

Steel Strips Wheels reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and performance across key segments

Steel Strips Wheels share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. rose nearly 8 per cent on Thursday after it reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025 on strong domestic demand. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 7.8 per cent during the day to ₹208.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 8 last year. The Steel Strips Wheels stock pared gains to trade 5.8 per cent higher at ₹205.5 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:04 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.5 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Steel Strips Wheels has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,226.60 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 

Steel Strips Wheels reports December auto sales

Steel Strips Wheels reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and performance across key segments such as tractors, aluminium products and truck wheels, according to an exchange filing.
 
The strong showing helped the company achieve record turnover and its highest-ever average selling price, supported by a richer product mix and higher contribution from premium segments. While export volumes remained muted during the month, solid domestic demand and improved realisations more than offset the weakness overseas, the company said. 

Also Read

markets, equity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Nifty FMCG down 3%; ITC 8%

SML Mahindra share

SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea gains 10%, Indus Towers hits 52-week high; here's why

Stock market outlook 2026: Analysts decode if Sensex can hit 100,000-mark this year.

Will Sensex hit 100,000 in 2026? Here's what market experts, charts suggest

Escorts Kubota share price

Escorts Kubota gains 3% on business update for Dec 2025; details inside

 
Net turnover rose 22.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹446.59 crore in December 2025, compared with ₹364.74 crore in the same month last year. Gross turnover increased 15.98 per cent year-on-year to ₹515.87 crore from ₹444.81 crore in December 2024.
 
Segment-wise, the tractor business recorded a 59 per cent Y-o-Y increase in value and a 57 per cent rise in volumes. Aluminium products posted value growth of 42 per cent and volume growth of 38 per cent, while the truck segment saw a 14 per cent jump in value and a 16 per cent increase in volumes.  ALSO READ | SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers 
The two- and three-wheeler segment reported value growth of 60 per cent and volume growth of 73 per cent. In contrast, the passenger car steel segment saw a decline of 22 per cent in value and 17 per cent in volumes. Overall export performance remained weak, with value down 20 per cent and volumes falling 54 per cent year-on-year.

Steel Strips Wheels Q2 recap

Steel Strips Wheels reported a 23.26 per cent decline in net profit to ₹38.53 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹50.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 9.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,200.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter, up from ₹1,095.10 crore in the same period last year.
 

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel

Nirmal Bang recommends 'Buy' on Bharti Airtel on strong ARPU, 4G/5G growth

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries rallies 3% in 2 days; nears record high; here's why

Tobacco stocks, ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Industries

ITC slips 6%, Godfrey Phillips 10% as addl excise duty effective from Feb 1

Hindustan Copper share price

Hindustan Copper share price rises 3% in trade on Jan 1: Here's why

Somany Ceramics share price

Antique cuts Somany Ceramics target, earnings on slower volume growth

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Steel Strips Wheels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon