Stock market holidays: Are NSE, BSE closed on July 17 for Muharram? Update

The equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment will remain closed for the entire day on July 17.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Indian stock market holiday update: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, due to Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar's first month and is among the four sacred months in Islam. 

The equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment will remain closed for the entire day on July 17. Similarly, the currency derivatives segment and commodity derivatives segment will also be closed throughout the day on Wednesday this week. 
However, the commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will be closed only during the first half of the day, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, on July 17. 

Trading in these segments will resume in the evening session, which will be conducted from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM.

What are the usual stock market trading hours?

Trading hours for the Indian stock market are typically from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM on weekdays, Monday through Friday. The pre-open market, however, begins at 9 :00 AM and settles at 9:07 AM on regular trading days. 

Stock markets are shut over the weekend, i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

Market recap

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 12, the Indian stock markets witnessed record highs as the BSE Sensex reached an intraday peak of 80,893.51, while the NSE Nifty50 soared to a new record of 24,592.20. These milestones were driven by major gains in Information Technology (IT) stocks.

Following the record highs, the benchmark indices closed higher. The BSE Sensex settled 0.78 per cent, or 622 points, higher at 80,519.34, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 0.77 per cent, or 186 points, to shut at 24,502 levels. 

Broader market indices also showed marginal gains with the Nifty MidCap edging up 0.04 per cent and the SmallCap index advancing 0.17 per cent.

Notably, the Nifty IT index performed exceptionally well, surging up to 5 per cent during Friday's trading session, bolstered by strong performances from Coforge, TCS, and Mphasis.

So far this year, the Indian stock markets have gained approximately 11-12 per cent, driven by the outcome of the Indian Lok Sabha elections and steadfast government policies.

Forthcoming holidays
 
For calendar year 2024, the two major indices -- NSE and BSE -- have announced at least 14 stock market holidays for various festivals and other major events.

The upcoming holidays, affecting market operations, include Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Wednesday), Diwali Pratipada on November 1 (Friday), Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15 (Friday), and Christmas on December 25 (Wednesday).

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

