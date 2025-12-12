Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy arm signs agreement to supply 400 MW to Karnataka discoms

JSW Energy arm signs agreement to supply 400 MW to Karnataka discoms

With this PPA, JSW Energy's open capacity reduces to 5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent

JSW energy

JSW Energy Ltd is one of the leading private sector power producers in India | Image: X@JSWEnergy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Friday said its arm JSW Energy (Utkal) Ltd has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka discoms for supply of 400 MW of power, starting April 1, 2026.

The electricity will be supplied for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh, a JSW Energy statement said.

With this PPA, JSW Energy's open capacity reduces to 5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking the company's generation portfolio.

The company's total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline.

 

It also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of hydro pumped storage projects and 3.0 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

Also Read

power outage

Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

Electricity, Energy

Delhi power demand hits November record; peak touches 4,486 MW in fortnight

JSW energy

CoC approves JSW Energy's resolution plan for Raigarh Champa Rail Infra

JSW energy

JSW Energy CFO Pritesh Vinay resigns; to continue till December 2025

JSW energy

JSW Energy raises ₹250 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

It remains committed to its strategic goals of achieving 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030 and is on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, it stated.

JSW Energy Ltd is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the $23 billion JSW Group which has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

The company is constructing various power projects to the tune of 12.4 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 30 GW by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Crisis-hit airline IndiGo receives tax penalty notice of ₹58.7 crore

iSprout

iSprout secures ₹60 crore in debt funding to accelerate expansion

Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Orkla India Limited during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Friday October 24, 2025.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

MTR-owner Orkla India eyes deals, bets on quick meals, delivery for growth

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

TCS

AI-driven growth of TCS makes its M&A strategy more aggressivepremium

Topics : JSW Energy Discoms Power discoms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon