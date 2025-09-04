Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹660 crore by promoters

initial public offerings, IPO

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹441 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹71 crore in FY25.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eldorado Agritech Ltd, known for its brand Srikar Seeds, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking approval to mobilise ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹660 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

As part of the OFS, promoters Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni will offload shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and ₹160 crore, respectively.

The Telangana-based seed-to-harvest solutions provider plans to utilise ₹245 crore from the fresh issuance for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

 

The company provides customers with comprehensive seed to harvest' solutions, spanning from seed innovation to crop care products, and is engaged in research & development (R&D), production, processing, marketing and distribution of seeds comprising a wide range of hybrids and open-pollinated varieties (OPV).

Also Read

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Indian shadow banks' IPO boom falters amid mounting credit stress

initial public offerings, IPO

Tata Capital to float $2 bn IPO in Sept last week, eyes $11 bn valuation

initial public offerings, IPO

CMR Green Technologies files draft papers, seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah's revenue grows by 53% in FY25, losses narrow

IPO, initial public offering

'Regulated pre-IPO trading platform to bring transparency for investors'

It offers seeds across key crops such as maize, paddy (rice), cotton, wheat, bajra (pearl millet) and a broad portfolio of vegetable seeds, with a product portfolio of 226 hybrids and OPV seeds for 47 crops.

As of June 30, 2025, Eldorado Agritech has obtained 269 registrations for its agrochemical formulations from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) and has applied for nine product patents for agrochemical products under the Indian Patents Act, 1970. Further, it has 43 registrations for speciality fertiliser products and 32 registrations for its bio-stimulant products.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹441 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹71 crore in FY25.

To assist the public offering, Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital have been appointed as lead managers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

initial public offerings, IPO

Sugs Lloyd IPO receives 3.23 times subscription on final day of offer

initial public offerings, IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital eyes $2 bn IPO after global roadshows; valuation at $18 bn

Topics : SEBI initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon