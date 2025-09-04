Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / GST rate cut may ease CPI inflation by 25bps; 40bps dent on fiscal deficit

GST rate cut may ease CPI inflation by 25bps; 40bps dent on fiscal deficit

Here's how analysts leading brokerages assess the impact of the GST rate rejig on the Indian economy, bond markets and the possibility of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

The goods and services tax (GST) rates rejig effective September 22, 2025 is likely to bring down consumer price index (CPI) inflation by 25 basis points (bps), suggest analysts. On its part, the government pegs the tax collection dent at Rs 48,000 crore as a result of the slab recast, which analysts believe can be absorbed well if the rate rejig triggers an increase in overall demand.
 
Here's how analysts leading brokerages assess the impact of the GST rate rejig on the Indian economy, bond markets and the possibility of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the months ahead.
 
 
Bernstein
 
Our calculations suggest the net impact on the central government’s fiscal deficit, assuming no capex adjustments would be close to 20 basis points. If capex is reduced by 5 per cent, the impact moderates to about 5 basis points (bps). 
 
In a more conservative scenario, where the Centre absorbs the full revenue loss (including that of the states) without any capex cuts, the headline impact on the fiscal deficit could widen to around 40 bps. Actual impact will be lower than that given its applicability to only half of the year and in practical terms, however, some capex rationalisation is likely. 
 

Jefferies
 
Based on fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) consumption pattern, the Govt expects Rs 48,000 crore tax collection impact due to these tax cuts. Impact on FY26 fiscal, we estimate, to be Rs 22,000-24,000 crore in total (State and Centre put together for the 7-month impact for FY26), as demand buoyancy should lower the impact. 
 
We do not expect FY27 to show any negative impact on fiscal, as conversion of "GST Cess" into "GST" should offset the impact. These GST cuts should help CPI inflation by around 25bps, increasing the probability of a 25bps rate cut in the upcoming meeting. An outside chance of 50bps cut also remains.
 
ICRA
 
The GST rationalisation is a welcome and well-timed move and its positive implications for consumer demand and producer sentiment will help to offset a portion of the negative impact of the evolving US tariffs and penalties on Indian GDP (gross domestic product) growth. Any revenue foregone by the Centre and the States would effectively have to be made up through other revenue streams, or expenditure rationalisation. 
 
Private sector capex decisions may get a boost for domestic consumption-oriented sectors. As of now, the Reserve bank of India (RBI) may choose to retain its growth forecast for India's FY26 GDP at 6.5 per cent, unless there is a thawing in the tariff/penalty situation later this month.
 
UTI AMC
 
From a market perspective, the implications for bonds should remain limited, as the estimated revenue loss of Rs 48,000 crore for FY26 can be comfortably absorbed within the existing budgetary expenditure. The disinflationary impact of GST cuts bodes well for monetary policy and allows RBI to keep rates lower for an extended period.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

